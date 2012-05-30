The Highest Paying Jobs At Google [RANKED]

Matt Lynley
Google loves its engineers.So it’s not much of a surprise that Google’s software engineers are the best-paid employees at the company.

But there are a bunch of other roles at Google – and a lot of them have salaries that are competitive with Google’s bread and butter, according to salary data we pulled from Glassdoor.

We’ve assembled a list of the best-paying jobs at Google. Some of the roles might surprise you.

20. Associate, online sales and operations

Salary: $50,200

With engineers in charge at Google, sales and account managers are at the bottom of the pack. Associates are at the bottom of even that rung, so they have the smallest salary.

19. AdWords associate

Salary: $53,538

Just above the traditional associate role is an AdWords associate -- one of Google's largest ad platforms. These salespeople still make half of what most engineers make, though.

18. Account manager

Salary: $68,188

Account managers handle sales and marketing relationships with specific, bigger customers. A big chunk of Google's sales staff is based in New York.

17. Business Analyst

Salary: $80,510

Google still has to employ some analysts to make sure its financial operations are running smoothly. It's a more quantitative role, so it requires a bit more expertise -- and nets a higher salary.

16. Software engineer intern

Salary: $82,488

Software engineering interns at Google actually make a decent amount of money, compared to sales and marketing staff. They're among some of the highest-paid interns in technology.

15. Network engineer

Salary: $87,219

Network engineers make sure everything is running smoothly at a company's intranet. You can't check into code bases and communicate across the company effectively without a strong network.

14. User interface designer

Salary: $87,661

Designers are definitely valuable, but it seems like they aren't quite as valuable as engineers. Google pays its UI designers only slightly more than interns.

13. Senior account manager

Salary: $89,778

Some account managers make more money than engineering interns, but not more than traditional software engineers. Still, that's a pretty decent salary.

12. Database administrator

Salary: $94,420

Google has an enormous amount of data and has to access it regularly to keep its search results up to date and accurate. While these administrators aren't crunching away on new Google products, they're a key part of the team.

11. Site reliability engineer

Salary: $94,934

You can literally lose thousands, if not tens of thousands, of dollars if your site is down for even a few seconds. Google isn't making money if its search pages aren't running smoothly.

10. User experience researcher

Salary: $95,320

While user interface designers work on how the product looks, user experience (or UX) researchers make sure Google knows how its customers feel about the products. That's how Google figures out which designs are working and which designs aren't.

9. Software engineer

Salary: $103,436

Software engineers are Google's bread and butter. They make sure everything gets done and they crunch out code for all of Google's products, like search and Android.

8. Financial analyst

Salary: $104,819

Still, not all software engineers are among the best-paying jobs at Google. The search giant needs financial analysts to make sure its reporting is accurate and it knows exactly how much money it's making with specific products.

7. Product marketing manager

Salary: $106,667

Product marketing managers determine what customers want and need out of a company's products. It's a little more research-heavy, and a key part of what makes Google tick.

6. Software research engineer

Salary: $116,593

Google also employs engineers to research new projects that might turn into significant Google products. Think something along the lines of Google Glass, its computerized glasses project.

5. Research engineer

Salary: $117,900

Google also employs a bunch of research engineers. This might be more toward the hardware side of the company.

4. Sales engineer

Salary: $118,710

Sales engineers help Google's customers solve key technical issues with whatever product they're deploying. This is especially important for companies that deploy Google's apps, like Gmail.

3. Product manager

Salary: $119,495

Product managers are the nexus point for every Google project. They interact with sales, software engineers, marketing managers and just about every other piece of a project.

Some of Google's best products would not get off the ground without a good product manager.

2. Research scientist

Salary: $121,547

Google also employs a bunch of scientists in its research divisions. Google has a bunch of fringe projects, like driver-less cars, that need research scientists.

It also applies scientists to other products, like data engineering.

1. Senior software engineer

Salary: $139,084

Still, software engineers are at the top of the back. Google's best software engineers make the most money at the company, and make nearly double what they make when they join the company as an intern.

