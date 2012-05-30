The Highest Paying Jobs At Google [RANKED]

Photo: Keng Susumpow

Google loves its engineers.So it’s not much of a surprise that Google’s software engineers are the best-paid employees at the company.



But there are a bunch of other roles at Google – and a lot of them have salaries that are competitive with Google’s bread and butter, according to salary data we pulled from Glassdoor.

We’ve assembled a list of the best-paying jobs at Google. Some of the roles might surprise you.

20. Associate, online sales and operations Salary: $50,200 With engineers in charge at Google, sales and account managers are at the bottom of the pack. Associates are at the bottom of even that rung, so they have the smallest salary. 19. AdWords associate Salary: $53,538 Just above the traditional associate role is an AdWords associate -- one of Google's largest ad platforms. These salespeople still make half of what most engineers make, though. 18. Account manager Salary: $68,188 Account managers handle sales and marketing relationships with specific, bigger customers. A big chunk of Google's sales staff is based in New York. 17. Business Analyst Salary: $80,510 Google still has to employ some analysts to make sure its financial operations are running smoothly. It's a more quantitative role, so it requires a bit more expertise -- and nets a higher salary. 16. Software engineer intern Salary: $82,488 Software engineering interns at Google actually make a decent amount of money, compared to sales and marketing staff. They're among some of the highest-paid interns in technology. 15. Network engineer Salary: $87,219 Network engineers make sure everything is running smoothly at a company's intranet. You can't check into code bases and communicate across the company effectively without a strong network. 14. User interface designer Salary: $87,661 Designers are definitely valuable, but it seems like they aren't quite as valuable as engineers. Google pays its UI designers only slightly more than interns. 13. Senior account manager Salary: $89,778 Some account managers make more money than engineering interns, but not more than traditional software engineers. Still, that's a pretty decent salary. 12. Database administrator Salary: $94,420 Google has an enormous amount of data and has to access it regularly to keep its search results up to date and accurate. While these administrators aren't crunching away on new Google products, they're a key part of the team. 11. Site reliability engineer Salary: $94,934 You can literally lose thousands, if not tens of thousands, of dollars if your site is down for even a few seconds. Google isn't making money if its search pages aren't running smoothly. 10. User experience researcher Salary: $95,320 While user interface designers work on how the product looks, user experience (or UX) researchers make sure Google knows how its customers feel about the products. That's how Google figures out which designs are working and which designs aren't. 9. Software engineer Salary: $103,436 Software engineers are Google's bread and butter. They make sure everything gets done and they crunch out code for all of Google's products, like search and Android. 8. Financial analyst Salary: $104,819 Still, not all software engineers are among the best-paying jobs at Google. The search giant needs financial analysts to make sure its reporting is accurate and it knows exactly how much money it's making with specific products. 7. Product marketing manager Salary: $106,667 Product marketing managers determine what customers want and need out of a company's products. It's a little more research-heavy, and a key part of what makes Google tick. 6. Software research engineer Salary: $116,593 Google also employs engineers to research new projects that might turn into significant Google products. Think something along the lines of Google Glass, its computerized glasses project. 5. Research engineer Salary: $117,900 Google also employs a bunch of research engineers. This might be more toward the hardware side of the company. 4. Sales engineer Salary: $118,710 Sales engineers help Google's customers solve key technical issues with whatever product they're deploying. This is especially important for companies that deploy Google's apps, like Gmail. 3. Product manager Salary: $119,495 Product managers are the nexus point for every Google project. They interact with sales, software engineers, marketing managers and just about every other piece of a project. Some of Google's best products would not get off the ground without a good product manager. 2. Research scientist Salary: $121,547 Google also employs a bunch of scientists in its research divisions. Google has a bunch of fringe projects, like driver-less cars, that need research scientists. It also applies scientists to other products, like data engineering. 1. Senior software engineer Salary: $139,084 Still, software engineers are at the top of the back. Google's best software engineers make the most money at the company, and make nearly double what they make when they join the company as an intern. Thinking of working at Google? Check out the other highest-paying engineering jobs in tech >

