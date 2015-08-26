Here's how much you can earn working at Facebook

Facebook is one of the most widely used websites in the world, which means it takes an army of designers, engineers, managers, and more to make sure everything is running smoothly.
And over the past several years, Facebook has grown into more than just a social networking platform. It’s dipped its toes into virtual reality, mobile commerce, and more, which is why it’s always looking for fresh talent.
Using data from Glassdoor, we compiled a list of the highest salaries you can earn while working at Facebook, ranked from lowest to highest.
(Note: Some positions listed on Glassdoor were excluded because there weren’t enough shared salaries. Each average salary included in this roundup has about 10 reviews. Each salary reflects the base pay without bonuses. This is an update of a post originally written by Matt Lynley and Karyne Levy).
Salary: $US113,830
This type of engineering job involves designing, developing, and writing software, according to a sample job description on Salary.com. It usually requires 4-6 years of experience, but Facebook may have it's own specific prerequisites.
Salary: $US116,862
As a Partner Engineer, you'd be tasked with helping the company's strategic partners build and monetise their apps using Facebook. You need at least four years experience as a software engineer, technical consultant, or partner/sales engineer.
Salary: $US120,987
The way Facebook looks and how easy it is to use are a crucial part of the experience for users. Apparently, the interview process for this role can be very thorough -- one candidate writing on Glassdoor said he or she had to take an eight-hour test before receiving a job offer.
Salary: $US125,515
Facebook's development cycle is fast, and it needs software engineers that can keep up. The company says on its careers page that it's common to have code live on Facebook just days after it's written. At other companies, this could usually take months.
Salary: $US133,810
Facebook needs product designers that can take broad, conceptual ideas and brainstorm ways to turn them into valuable products. You'll need experience in front-end programming and to have previously built applications, as it says in the job description.
Salary: $US136,131
As a front end engineer for Facebook, you would be working on the consumer-facing features in the company's biggest products, like Newsfeed. There's currently a job opening in Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters for this position.
Salary: $US136,833
Facebook's software engineers are among its most valued employees, and higher-level engineers have the opportunity to make some serious cash at the company.
Salary: $US141,635
The database engineer's job is usually to design and keep track of complex databases. And at a company as large as Facebook, it's probably a daunting task.
Salary: $US147,469
Product managers make everything come together at Facebook. They package a product built from multiple teams and make sure it gets shipped on time.
Given the breakneck speed at which Facebook delivers most of its products, these guys are absolutely critical.
Salary: $US166,561
Engineering managers are tasked with building and managing a team of engineers for a specific product -- like data analytics of the Facebook platform. They're expected to have a little more problem-solving juice than your typical software engineer.
