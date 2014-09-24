Here's What You Can Earn Working At Facebook

Reuters Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

It’s a pretty sure bet that almost everyone you know is using Facebook in one way or another.

And it takes an army to get a site that big running smoothly.

So, who gets paid more: engineers, like at most other tech companies, or the guys and girls in charge of getting the product out the door?

We’ve assembled a list of some of the salaries you can make working at Facebook, based on data gathered from Glassdoor.

Salary data on Glassdoor is based on anonymous salary reports that were voluntarily shared by both current and recent employees.

Still, if you see your role on the list, start drawing up a resume.

18. Account executive Salary: $US62,617 While Facebook is a gigantic social network, it's still able to run thanks to its role as an advertising platform. Account executives manage the most important of those business and advertising relationships. Like most tech companies, they're near the bottom of the barrel. 16. Site reliability engineer Salary: $US77,667 Facebook isn't making money or making its users happy if the site is down all the time. So Facebook has to hire a bunch of engineers who make sure everything stays online and running smoothly. 14. Operations engineer Salary: $US99,010 Operations engineers are also working on site reliability, as well as reliability for a number of Facebook's other important elements, like its databases and infrastructure. They keep things running smoothly. 13. Project manager Salary: $US104,200 Project managers bring everything related to a single project at Facebook together to make sure deadlines are met and there's adequate communication across all channels. That could involve engineers, business analysts, and any other number of roles. 12. New grad software engineer Salary: $US106,000 Right out of the gate, Facebook pays its software engineers six figures. If you're just about to graduate from college, that can seem like a pretty attractive offer. 11. Software engineer Salary: $US118,454 Once you've spent a little more time at Facebook, you'll start to move up the ranks. Most software engineers make a smidge over six figures -- though that's not anywhere near its senior engineers. 10. Business development manager Salary: $US115,000 Facebook needs smart people who can keep the business operations of the company running smoothly. 9. User interface engineer Salary: $US115,299 User interface is a ridiculously important part of the Facebook experience, so Facebook puts some of its best engineers to work on it. If the site doesn't look nice, then Facebook isn't going to attract users. 8. Product designer Salary: $US124,527 Designers play an important role at Facebook, but most of the top-level design for the most important products appears to come from Mark Zuckerberg and from the top. 7. Network engineer Salary: $US124,650 Network engineers make sure the company's intranet is up and running. That's how engineers check in and check out code and push updates to Facebook. 5. Engineering manager Salary: $US155,976 Engineering managers are tasked with building and managing a team of engineers for a specific product -- like data analytics of the Facebook platform. They're expected to have a little more problem-solving juice than your typical software engineer. 4. Machine learning engineer Salary: $123,421 Facebook's machine learning engineers build and scale Facebook's services that get better the more you use them. As you 'Like' pages or products and interact with Facebook, it can deliver more-specific ads and more-relevant information, thanks to these engineers. 3. Product manager Salary: $US139,986 Product managers make everything come together at Facebook. They package a product built from multiple teams and make sure it gets shipped on time. Thanks to the break-neck speed that Facebook delivers most of its products, these guys are absolutely critical. 2. Senior software engineer Salary: $US148,593 Still, like most tech companies, the software engineers are the most valuable employees. It all starts with coders who are able to actualize ideas from people like Mark Zuckerberg and his executive leadership team. Like Google, Facebook pays its most senior software engineers better than everyone else, because they have more or less proven themselves valuable to the company. 1. Engineering manager Salary: $155,976 At the top of the engineering food chain is the engineering manager. People in this role not only have to be able to code, but also have to have strong managerial skills.

