The Highest Paying Jobs At Apple [RANKED]

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Who gets paid more at Apple: designers or engineers? While not as loving to its engineers as Google is, Apple still pays its software and hardware engineers well above the rest of its staff.



But its design staff is clearly highly valuable — and in many cases gets paid better than some of Google’s top engineers, according to salary data from Glassdoor.

We’ve assembled a list of some of the top-paid jobs at Apple. Start printing your resume if you see your role on here.

22. Mac Genius Salary: $38,937 Ouch. As important as they are to the shopping experience at Apple's stores, Mac geniuses don't receive a lot of love from Apple (at least, in terms of salary). 21. Lead Mac genius Salary: $48,353 But after you've spent a little bit of time at an Apple Store, you'll get paid a little bit more. Lead Mac geniuses still get paid about half what a good software engineer at Apple gets paid. 20. Assistant Apple Store manager Salary: $49,176 Apple needs some people to help run the actual stores, too. Store managers get paid better than the rank-and-file Mac geniuses and sales representatives. 19. Software engineering intern Salary: $61,152 Now come the technical jobs, starting with interns. Google pays its interns much better, but we're guessing interns that work at Apple are more interested in working on products that are literally changing the world. 18. Account executive Salary: $75,324 Account executives manage business-to-business relationships and are tasked with maintaining them. Apple has a bunch of relationships with advertisers and hardware component manufacturers, so it needs people to manage them. 17. Financial analyst Salary: $81,253 Apple also has to have a good team of quantitative crunchers to make sure its business is running smoothly and its finances are in line. Still, not quite an engineer. 16. Software quality assurance engineer Salary: $87,651 Apple also has to make sure the software it's shipping doesn't have bugs and will be well-received by Apple customers. That's where QA engineers come in. 15. Business analyst Salary: $87,768 Business analysts are working away to make sure Apple is a well-organised and well-designed company internally. They're there to make sure Apple's business is running smoothly. 14. Systems engineer Salary: $94,119 With a ton of suppliers and factories, Apple has to carefully manage logistics to make sure its products get shipped on time. That's where systems engineers come in -- they make sure the chain isn't broken and manage Apple's risk. 13. Project manager Salary: $94,652 Project managers have to make sure all the bits and pieces of a specific project come together and are finished on time. They're overseeing a bunch of different disciplines within Apple. 12. Mechanical engineer Salary: $99,900 Apple's products also face a lot of traditional mechanical problems -- like dealing with heat and moving parts. Mechanical engineers make sure Apple's products don't fall apart as a result of trivial problems. 11. Senior systems engineer Salary: $101,794 This is actually one of the lowest-paying senior roles at Apple. Still, senior systems engineers get paid about twice as much as a typical retail employee. 10. Software engineer Salary: $103,883 The standard-issue software engineer makes six figures. Apple software engineers actually get paid a smidge higher than the standard-issue Google software engineer. 9. Firmware engineer Salary: $103,985 Firmware engineers make sure all of Apple's software plays nice with its hardware. It's a critical role that requires expertise in both hardware and software. 8. Test engineer Salary: $104,926 Test engineers develop processes that stress test products in order to assure they meet Apple's standards for quality. They're responsible for creating a testing process that ensures every Apple device shipped is fully functional and free of defects. 7. Hardware engineer Salary: $105,316 Hardware engineers are around to make sure Apple's hardware is up to snuff. Given that Apple is, at its heart, a hardware company, it makes enough sense that hardware engineers get paid slightly more than software engineers. 6. Database administrator Salary: $105,382 Apple also has to crunch through a ton of data -- whether it's usage data, serving apps through the App Store or making sure some of its web-connected services like Siri are working. Database Administrators make sure Apple's databases run quickly and don't go offline. 5. Product design engineer Salary: $116,019 Design is a hugely important part of Apple. The company pays its product designers very well -- often times more than your typical software engineer. 4. Product manager Salary: $118,556 Product managers make sure each product gets shipped while meeting Apple's bar for quality, and interact with just about every part of the process. They're in touch with marketing, design, software and hardware engineers -- and everything in between. 3. Senior hardware engineer Salary: $124,893 Once you've spent enough time at Apple, you'll be promoted up to a senior hardware engineer. That's when you start making big bucks. 2. Senior software engineer Salary: $126,325 The same is true for software engineers, which get paid slightly more than senior hardware engineers. At this level, you're probably working on some of Apple's most sensitive products, like maps or the iPhone operating system. 1. Art director Salary: $133,664 Surprise! Steve Jobs has said time and again that Apple is a company that sits at the cross-roads of design and technology. At its core, it has a bit of creative DNA (infused by music, mostly) that makes its products hum in a way companies like Google and Research in Motion can't quite match. Obviously the guys in charge of the overall visual appearance of a product and how it communicates visually with consumers is a key role at Apple, and a highly valuable one. (Note: we're assuming Apple design guru Jony Ive actually gets paid much, much more than this.) Think they get paid a lot? Check out the highest-paying jobs at Google >

