The Highest-Paying Job In Every State

If you want to make money in America right now, go to medical school.

A Business Insider review of annual average salary data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics finds that the highest-paying job in every single state is some kind of doctor.

Anesthesiologist is the job with the highest-paying average salary nationwide ($US235,070), while surgeon was the highest-paying occupation in more states (9) than any other job.

The highest average salary in any state was found in Wisconsin, where orthodontists make $US252,390 a year.

In three states, the BLS ranked the highest-paying job as “physicians and surgeons, all other,” a catch-all category used to cover doctors whose specialties don’t fall under one of the Bureau’s pre-existing categories.

Here’s the full list:

