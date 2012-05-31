The Highest Paid Soccer Players In North America

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
In its 17th season, Major League Soccer is still a work in progress.There have been some positive signs at the local level with five of the 19 teams averaging over 20,000 fans per game this season, and 12 teams averaging over 15,000.
Part of the league’s slow, but steady growth is based on a soft salary cap of just $2.8 million with a maximum player salary of $350,000.
However, each team is allowed up to three “Designated Players” that do not fully count against the cap.
On the next few pages, we will take a look at the highest paid Designated Players in MLS.
Nationality: French
Base Salary: $550,000
Total Compensation: $790,000
Nationality: Scottish
Base Salary: $1,250,000
Total Compensation: $1,515,000
Nationality: Dutch
Base Salary:$1,150,000
Total Compensation: $1,563,323
Nationality: Canadian
Base Salary: $1,863,996
Total Compensation: $1,910,746
Nationality: American
Base Salary: $2,400,000
Total Compensation: $2,400,000
Nationality: German
Base Salary: $2,000,000
Total Compensation: $2,413,667
Nationality: Irish
Base Salary: $2,917,241
Total Compensation: $3,417,243
Nationality: English
Base Salary: $3,000,000
Total Compensation: $4,000,000
Nationality: Mexican
Base Salary: $4,600,000
Total Compensation: $4,600,000
Nationality: French
Base Salary: $5,000,000
Total Compensation: $5,600,000
