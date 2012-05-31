The Highest Paid Soccer Players In North America

In its 17th season, Major League Soccer is still a work in progress.There have been some positive signs at the local level with five of the 19 teams averaging over 20,000 fans per game this season, and 12 teams averaging over 15,000.

Part of the league’s slow, but steady growth is based on a soft salary cap of just $2.8 million with a maximum player salary of $350,000.

However, each team is allowed up to three “Designated Players” that do not fully count against the cap.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at the highest paid Designated Players in MLS.

#10 Eric Hassli, Vancouver Whitecaps

Nationality: French

Base Salary: $550,000

Total Compensation: $790,000

#9 Kris Boyd, Portland Timbers

Nationality: Scottish

Base Salary: $1,250,000

Total Compensation: $1,515,000

#8 Danny Koevermans, Toronto F.C.

Nationality: Dutch

Base Salary:$1,150,000

Total Compensation: $1,563,323

#7 Julian de Guzman, Toronto F.C.

Nationality: Canadian

Base Salary: $1,863,996

Total Compensation: $1,910,746

#6 Landon Donovan, L.A. Galaxy

Nationality: American

Base Salary: $2,400,000

Total Compensation: $2,400,000

#5 Torsten Frings, Toronto F.C.

Nationality: German

Base Salary: $2,000,000

Total Compensation: $2,413,667

#4 Robbie Keane, L.A. Galaxy

Nationality: Irish

Base Salary: $2,917,241

Total Compensation: $3,417,243

#3 David Beckham, L.A. Galaxy

Nationality: English

Base Salary: $3,000,000

Total Compensation: $4,000,000

#2 Rafael Marquez, New York Red Bulls

Nationality: Mexican

Base Salary: $4,600,000

Total Compensation: $4,600,000

#1 Thierry Henry, New York Red Bulls

Nationality: French

Base Salary: $5,000,000

Total Compensation: $5,600,000

