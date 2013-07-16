The Highest-Paid Professional Video Gamers In The World

Playing video games for a living is the dream of pretty much every adolescent male at one point or another.



Believe it or not, there are gamers who are doing exactly that. And they’re making some serious money.

e-Sports Earnings has ranked the 100 players with the highest overall earnings from competitive gaming.

Over 60 gamers have earned over $100,000 in prize money.

To top it off, that’s not even counting the sponsorship deals and income that many of these players receive from streaming their practice games on services like Twitch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.