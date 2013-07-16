The Highest-Paid Professional Video Gamers In The World

Playing video games for a living is the dream of pretty much every adolescent male at one point or another.
Believe it or not, there are gamers who are doing exactly that. And they’re making some serious money.
e-Sports Earnings has ranked the 100 players with the highest overall earnings from competitive gaming.
Over 60 gamers have earned over $100,000 in prize money.
To top it off, that’s not even counting the sponsorship deals and income that many of these players receive from streaming their practice games on services like Twitch.
France's Ilyes Satouri has made quite a career for himself by placing in StarCraft 2 tournaments nearly every month since 2011.
Hailing from the Netherlands, Kaasjager made most of his money from competitive Painkiller in an amazing winning streak in 2004 and 2005.
Initially one of the top StarCraft 2 players in the world, Korea's Lim Jae Duk still makes a respectable income despite no longer finishing in the top bracket thanks to his sponsorship deal with LG.
Russia's Dmitriy Kupriyanov has made a huge amount of money by placing 1st or 2nd at international Dota 2 competitions.
The most successful teammate of the four previous gamers on this list, Ukraine's Danylo Ishutin has proven to be one of the world's most formidable Dota 2 players.
Besides being a rather successful StarCraft 2 player, Korea's Jang Jae Ho has proven to be a nearly unstoppable force in Warcraft 3.
One of the top StarCraft 2 players in the world, Kroea's Jang Min Chul has made nearly $370,000 by regularly placing in tournaments of all sizes since 2010.
Korea's Lee Jae Dong made huge sums playing StarCraft: Brood War before moving on to StarCraft 2 in 2012.
The most successful StarCraft: Brood War player in the world, Korea's Lee Young Ho made over $400,000 before moving onto a slightly less successful run with StarCraft 2.
The world's first prominent professional gamer, America's Johnathan Wendel success playing first-person shooters earned him massive cash prizes and sponsorship deals with major computer hardware companies.
