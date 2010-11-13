The Highest Paid Players In Each Major North American Team Sport

Cork Gaines
Much is made about the popularity of the various professional sports leagues in North America. And even more is made about the salaries of the athletes that play these sports. So let’s take a look at the highest paid player in each league and how those top earners compare to each other.

7. WNBA - Several, $101,000

The WNBA has instituted a league maximum salary of $101,000 per season. There are several players that make this amount.

6. MLS - David Beckham, $6.5 million

David Beckham of the LA Galaxy is in the fourth year of a five-year, $32.5 million deal, although he does have the option to buy out the final year of his contract.

4. NHL - (tie) Roberto Luongo, $10.0 million

Roberto Luongo, a goalie for the Vancouver Canucks, is in the first year of a 12-year, $64 million deal.

4. NHL - (tie) Vincent Lecavalier, $10.0 million

Vinny Lecavalier, a centre for the Tampa Bay Lightning, is in the second year of an 11-year, $85.0 million contract.

3. NFL - Peyton Manning, $15.8 million

Peyton Manning, the Colts quarterback, is in the final year of a seven-year, $99.2 million deal. As of yet, there is little word on a contract extension.

2. NBA - Kobe Bryant, $24.8 million

The Lakers shooting guard is in the final year of a seven-year, $136.4 million contract. Next season, he will begin an extension that was signed earlier this year that will pay him $89.6 million over three years.

1. MLB - Alex Rodriguez, $33.0 million

The Yankees third baseman just completed the third year of his 10-year, $275 million contract

