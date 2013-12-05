The Highest-Paid Players At Every NFL Position

Cork Gaines
Peyton manning denver broncosDoug Pensinger/Getty Images

We recently took a look at the
highest-paid players in the NFL. Now let’s look at
the highest-paid player at every position.
It is no surprise that the highest-paid position in the NFL is the quarterback. The 10 highest-paid quarterbacks this season have an average salary cap figure of $US15.2 million, $US4.3 million more than the next highest-paid position.

It is also no surprise that Peyton Manning is on the list. However, some of the names at other positions may be a surprise.

PUNTER: Michael Koenen -- $US3.3 million

TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SALARY: $US3.3 million

CAP HIT*: $US3.3 million

CONTRACT: 6 years, $US19.5 million ($6.5 million guaranteed)

*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract

Data via spotrac.com

KICKER: Sebastian Janikowski -- $US3.5 million

TEAM: Oakland Raiders

SALARY: $US3.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US5.0 million

CONTRACT: 5 years, $US18.9 million ($8.0 million guaranteed)

CENTER: Scott Wells -- $US5.5 million

TEAM: St. Louis Rams

SALARY: $US5.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US6.5 million

CONTRACT: 4 years, $US25.5 million ($13.0 million guaranteed)

GUARD: Davin Joseph -- $US6.0 million

TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SALARY: $US6.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US6.0 million

CONTRACT: 7 years, $US52.5 million ($19.0 million guaranteed)

TIGHT END: Zach Miller -- $US6.8 million

TEAM: Seattle Seahawks

SALARY: $US6.8 million

CAP HIT*: $US11.0 million

CONTRACT: 5 years, $US34.0 million ($17.0 million guaranteed)

SAFETY: Troy Polamalu -- $US7.5 million

TEAM: Pittsburgh Steelers

SALARY: $US7.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US10.1 million

CONTRACT: 4 years, $US36.5 million ($10.6 million guaranteed)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Henry Melton -- $US8.5 million

TEAM: Chicago Bears

SALARY: $US8.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million

CONTRACT: 1 year, $US8.5 million ($8.5 million guaranteed)

WIDE RECEIVER: Brandon Marshall -- $US9.1 million

TEAM: Chicago Bears

SALARY: $US9.1 million

CAP HIT*: $US9.3 million

CONTRACT: 5 years, $US44.8 million ($12.5 million guaranteed)

OFFENSIVE TACKLE: Jason Peters -- $US10.4 million

TEAM: Philadelphia Eagles

SALARY: $US10.4 million

CAP HIT*: $US11.0 million

CONTRACT: 6 years, $US60.7 million ($25.0 million guaranteed)

RUNNING BACK: Adrian Peterson -- $US11.3 million

TEAM: Minnesota Vikings

SALARY: $US11.3 million

CAP HIT*: $US13.9 million

CONTRACT: 7 years, $US96.0 million ($36.0 million guaranteed)

LINEBACKER: Tamba Hali -- $US12.3 million

TEAM: Kansas City Chiefs

SALARY: $US12.3 million

CAP HIT*: $US15.5 million

CONTRACT: 5 years, $US57.5 million ($35.0 million guaranteed)

CORNERBACK: Darrelle Revis -- $US13.0 million

TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SALARY: $US13.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US16.0 million

CONTRACT: 6 years, $US96.0 million

DEFENSIVE END: Jared Allen -- $US14.3 million

TEAM: Minnesota Vikings

SALARY: $US14.3 million

CAP HIT*: $US17.1 million

CONTRACT: 6 years, $US73.3 million ($31.0 million guaranteed)

QUARTERBACK: Peyton Manning -- $US15.0 million

TEAM: Denver Broncos

SALARY: $US15.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US17.5 million

CONTRACT: 5 years, $US96.0 million ($58.0 million guaranteed)

