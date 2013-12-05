The Highest-Paid Players At Every NFL Position

We recently took a look at the
highest-paid players in the NFL. Now let’s look at
the highest-paid player at every position.
It is no surprise that the highest-paid position in the NFL is the quarterback. The 10 highest-paid quarterbacks this season have an average salary cap figure of $US15.2 million, $US4.3 million more than the next highest-paid position.
It is also no surprise that Peyton Manning is on the list. However, some of the names at other positions may be a surprise.
TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SALARY: $US3.3 million
CAP HIT*: $US3.3 million
CONTRACT: 6 years, $US19.5 million ($6.5 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Oakland Raiders
SALARY: $US3.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US5.0 million
CONTRACT: 5 years, $US18.9 million ($8.0 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: St. Louis Rams
SALARY: $US5.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US6.5 million
CONTRACT: 4 years, $US25.5 million ($13.0 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SALARY: $US6.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US6.0 million
CONTRACT: 7 years, $US52.5 million ($19.0 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Seattle Seahawks
SALARY: $US6.8 million
CAP HIT*: $US11.0 million
CONTRACT: 5 years, $US34.0 million ($17.0 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Pittsburgh Steelers
SALARY: $US7.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US10.1 million
CONTRACT: 4 years, $US36.5 million ($10.6 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Chicago Bears
SALARY: $US8.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million
CONTRACT: 1 year, $US8.5 million ($8.5 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Chicago Bears
SALARY: $US9.1 million
CAP HIT*: $US9.3 million
CONTRACT: 5 years, $US44.8 million ($12.5 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Philadelphia Eagles
SALARY: $US10.4 million
CAP HIT*: $US11.0 million
CONTRACT: 6 years, $US60.7 million ($25.0 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Minnesota Vikings
SALARY: $US11.3 million
CAP HIT*: $US13.9 million
CONTRACT: 7 years, $US96.0 million ($36.0 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Kansas City Chiefs
SALARY: $US12.3 million
CAP HIT*: $US15.5 million
CONTRACT: 5 years, $US57.5 million ($35.0 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SALARY: $US13.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US16.0 million
CONTRACT: 6 years, $US96.0 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Minnesota Vikings
SALARY: $US14.3 million
CAP HIT*: $US17.1 million
CONTRACT: 6 years, $US73.3 million ($31.0 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Denver Broncos
SALARY: $US15.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US17.5 million
CONTRACT: 5 years, $US96.0 million ($58.0 million guaranteed)
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
