The Highest-Paid Players At Every NFL Position

We recently took a look at the

highest-paid players in the NFL. Now let’s look at

the highest-paid player at every position.

It is no surprise that the highest-paid position in the NFL is the quarterback. The 10 highest-paid quarterbacks this season have an average salary cap figure of $US15.2 million, $US4.3 million more than the next highest-paid position.

It is also no surprise that Peyton Manning is on the list. However, some of the names at other positions may be a surprise.

PUNTER: Michael Koenen -- $US3.3 million TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers SALARY: $US3.3 million CAP HIT*: $US3.3 million CONTRACT: 6 years, $US19.5 million ($6.5 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com KICKER: Sebastian Janikowski -- $US3.5 million TEAM: Oakland Raiders SALARY: $US3.5 million CAP HIT*: $US5.0 million CONTRACT: 5 years, $US18.9 million ($8.0 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com CENTER: Scott Wells -- $US5.5 million TEAM: St. Louis Rams SALARY: $US5.5 million CAP HIT*: $US6.5 million CONTRACT: 4 years, $US25.5 million ($13.0 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com GUARD: Davin Joseph -- $US6.0 million TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers SALARY: $US6.0 million CAP HIT*: $US6.0 million CONTRACT: 7 years, $US52.5 million ($19.0 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com TIGHT END: Zach Miller -- $US6.8 million TEAM: Seattle Seahawks SALARY: $US6.8 million CAP HIT*: $US11.0 million CONTRACT: 5 years, $US34.0 million ($17.0 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com SAFETY: Troy Polamalu -- $US7.5 million TEAM: Pittsburgh Steelers SALARY: $US7.5 million CAP HIT*: $US10.1 million CONTRACT: 4 years, $US36.5 million ($10.6 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Henry Melton -- $US8.5 million TEAM: Chicago Bears SALARY: $US8.5 million CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million CONTRACT: 1 year, $US8.5 million ($8.5 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com WIDE RECEIVER: Brandon Marshall -- $US9.1 million TEAM: Chicago Bears SALARY: $US9.1 million CAP HIT*: $US9.3 million CONTRACT: 5 years, $US44.8 million ($12.5 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com OFFENSIVE TACKLE: Jason Peters -- $US10.4 million TEAM: Philadelphia Eagles SALARY: $US10.4 million CAP HIT*: $US11.0 million CONTRACT: 6 years, $US60.7 million ($25.0 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com RUNNING BACK: Adrian Peterson -- $US11.3 million TEAM: Minnesota Vikings SALARY: $US11.3 million CAP HIT*: $US13.9 million CONTRACT: 7 years, $US96.0 million ($36.0 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com LINEBACKER: Tamba Hali -- $US12.3 million TEAM: Kansas City Chiefs SALARY: $US12.3 million CAP HIT*: $US15.5 million CONTRACT: 5 years, $US57.5 million ($35.0 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com CORNERBACK: Darrelle Revis -- $US13.0 million TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers SALARY: $US13.0 million CAP HIT*: $US16.0 million CONTRACT: 6 years, $US96.0 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com DEFENSIVE END: Jared Allen -- $US14.3 million TEAM: Minnesota Vikings SALARY: $US14.3 million CAP HIT*: $US17.1 million CONTRACT: 6 years, $US73.3 million ($31.0 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com QUARTERBACK: Peyton Manning -- $US15.0 million TEAM: Denver Broncos SALARY: $US15.0 million CAP HIT*: $US17.5 million CONTRACT: 5 years, $US96.0 million ($58.0 million guaranteed) *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com Now check out the best GIFs from the past weekend in the NFL The 15 Best GIFs From NFL Week 13>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.