RANKED: The Highest Paid Players On All 30 NBA Teams This Season

Andrew Tredinnick
attached image

Photo: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Two weeks ago, we ranked the highest paid players from each NFL team, but believe it or not there are six NBA players that make more than the NFL’s highest paid player.Shooting guards dominated the list with 10 of the 31 players (32.3 per cent) being the highest paid player on their team. Surprisingly, only five players on the list played considerable time at point guard.

Several of the big-name players early in their deals have back-loaded contracts, meaning the amount they get paid will get incrementally larger as the contract gets into its later years.

30. Phoenix Suns- Goran Dragic, $7,500,000

Position: Point Guard

Current Contract: 4 years/ $30,000,000

2015: Player Option ($7,500,000)

2016: Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

29. Sacramento Kings- John Salmons, $8,083,000

Position: Shooting Guard/Small Forward

Current Contract: 5 years/$39,000,000

2014: Not Fully Guaranteed ($1,000,000)

2015: UFA

28. Cleveland Cavaliers- Anderson Varejao, $8,368,182

Position: centre

Current Contract: 6 years/$48,300,000

2014: Not Fully Guaranteed ($4,000,000)

2015: UFA

27. Toronto Raptors- Jose Calderon, $10,561,982

Position: Point Guard

Current Contract: 5 yr/$45,000,005

2013: UFA

26. Detroit Pistons- Corey Maggette, $10,924,138

Position: Small Forward

Current Contract: 5 years/$50,000,000

2013: UFA

25. Milwaukee Bucks- Monta Ellis, $11,000,000

Position: Shooting Guard

Current Contract: 6 years/$66,000,000

2013: Early Termination Option ($11,000,000)

2014: UFA

24. Orlando Magic- Hedo Turkoglu, $11,815,850

Position: Forward

Current Contract: 5 years/$54,047,550

2013: Player Option ($12,000,000)

2014: UFA

23. Charlotte Bobcats- Ben Gordon, $12,400,000

Position: Shooting Guard

Current Contract: 5 years/$50,000,000

2013: Player Option ($13,200,000)

2014: UFA

22.Houston Rockets-Kevin Martin, $12,439,675

Position: Shooting Guard

Current Contract: 5 years/$55,000,000

2013: UFA

21. Golden State Warriors- Andrew Bogut, $13,000,000

Position: Power Forward

Current Contract: 6 years/$80,000,000

2014: UFA

20. Atlanta Hawks- Josh Smith, $13,200,000

Position: Power Forward

Current Contract: 5 years/$58,000,000

2013: UFA

19. Washington Wizards- Emeka Okafor, $13,490,000

Position: centre

Current Contract: 6 years/$72,000,000

2013: Early Termination Option ($14,487,500)

2014: Unrestricted Free Agent

18. Portland Trailblazers- LaMarcus Aldridge, $13,500,000

Position: Power Forward

Current Contract: 5 years/$67,500,000

2015: UFA

T17. New Orleans Hornets- Eric Gordon, $13,668,750

Position: Shooting Guard

Current Contract: 4 years/ $58,365,583

2015: Player Option ($15,514,031)

2016: UFA

T17. Indiana Pacers- Roy Hibbert, $13,668,750

Position: centre

Current Contract: 4 years/ $58,365,563

2015: Player Option ($15,514,031)

2016: UFA

T17. Minnesota Timberwolves- Kevin Love, $13,668,750

Position: Power Forward

Current Contract: 4 years/$64,000,000

2015: Player Option ($16,744,218)

2016: Unrestricted Free Agent

14. San Antonio Spurs-Manu Ginobili, $14,107,491

Position: Shooting Guard

Current Contract: 3 years/$38,943,114

2013: UFA

13. Denver Nuggets- Andre Iguodala, $14,968,250

Position: Small Forward

Current Contract: 6 years/$80,000,000

2014: Early Termination Option ($16,154,750)

2015: UFA

12. Utah Jazz-Al Jefferson, $15,000,000

Position: centre

Current Contract: 5 years/$65,000,000

2013: UFA

11. Chicago Bulls- Derrick Rose, $16,402,552

Position: Point Guard

Current Contract: 5 years/$94,314,672

2017: UFA

10. Memphis Grizzlies- Zach Randolph, $16,500,000

Position: Power Forward

Current Contract: 4 years/$71,000,000

2014: Player Option ($16,500,000)

2015: UFA

9. Oklahoma City Thunder- Kevin Durant, $16,669,629

Position: Small Forward

Current Contract: 5 years/$86,000,000

2016: UFA

8. Boston Celtics- Paul Pierce, $16,790,345

Position: Shooting Guard

Current Contract: 4 years/$61,333,334

2013: Player Option ($15,333,334)

2014: UFA

7. Philadelphia 76ers-Andrew Bynum, $16,889,000

Position: centre

Current Contract: 4 years/$58,015,998

2013: UFA

6. Miami Heat- LeBron James and Chris Bosh, $17,545,000

Positions: Small Forward/Guard (James), Power Forward/centre (Bosh)

Current Contract: 6 years/$109,837,500

2014: Early Termination Options ($20,590,000)

2015: Player Options ($22,112,500)

2016: UFAs

5. Los Angeles Clippers- Chris Paul, $17,779,458

Position: Point Guard

Current contract: 4 years/$68,000,000

2013: UFA

4. Brooklyn Nets- Joe Johnson, $19,752,645

Position: Shooting Guard

Current Contact: 6 years/$123,700,000

2016: UFA

3. New York Knicks- Carmelo Anthony, $20,463,024

Position: Small Forward

Current Contract: 3 years/$67,222,422

2014: Early Termination Option ($24,351,924)

2015: UFA

2. Dallas Mavericks- Dirk Nowitzki, $20,907,128

Position: Power Forward

Current Contract: 4 years/$80,000,000

2014: UFA

1. Los Angeles Lakers- Kobe Bryant, $27,849,149

Position: Shooting Guard

Current Contract: 3 years/$83,547,447

2014: UFA

