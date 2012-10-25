RANKED: The Highest Paid Players On All 30 NBA Teams This Season

Photo: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Two weeks ago, we ranked the highest paid players from each NFL team, but believe it or not there are six NBA players that make more than the NFL’s highest paid player.Shooting guards dominated the list with 10 of the 31 players (32.3 per cent) being the highest paid player on their team. Surprisingly, only five players on the list played considerable time at point guard.



Several of the big-name players early in their deals have back-loaded contracts, meaning the amount they get paid will get incrementally larger as the contract gets into its later years.

