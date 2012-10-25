RANKED: The Highest Paid Players On All 30 NBA Teams This Season

Photo: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett
Two weeks ago, we ranked the highest paid players from each NFL team, but believe it or not there are six NBA players that make more than the NFL’s highest paid player.Shooting guards dominated the list with 10 of the 31 players (32.3 per cent) being the highest paid player on their team. Surprisingly, only five players on the list played considerable time at point guard.
Several of the big-name players early in their deals have back-loaded contracts, meaning the amount they get paid will get incrementally larger as the contract gets into its later years.
Position: Point Guard
Current Contract: 4 years/ $30,000,000
2015: Player Option ($7,500,000)
2016: Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)
(Sources: spotrac.com, storytellerscontracts.com)
Position: Shooting Guard/Small Forward
Current Contract: 5 years/$39,000,000
2014: Not Fully Guaranteed ($1,000,000)
2015: UFA
Position: centre
Current Contract: 6 years/$48,300,000
2014: Not Fully Guaranteed ($4,000,000)
2015: UFA
Position: Point Guard
Current Contract: 5 yr/$45,000,005
2013: UFA
Position: Small Forward
Current Contract: 5 years/$50,000,000
2013: UFA
Position: Shooting Guard
Current Contract: 6 years/$66,000,000
2013: Early Termination Option ($11,000,000)
2014: UFA
Position: Forward
Current Contract: 5 years/$54,047,550
2013: Player Option ($12,000,000)
2014: UFA
Position: Shooting Guard
Current Contract: 5 years/$50,000,000
2013: Player Option ($13,200,000)
2014: UFA
Position: Shooting Guard
Current Contract: 5 years/$55,000,000
2013: UFA
Position: Power Forward
Current Contract: 6 years/$80,000,000
2014: UFA
Position: Power Forward
Current Contract: 5 years/$58,000,000
2013: UFA
Position: centre
Current Contract: 6 years/$72,000,000
2013: Early Termination Option ($14,487,500)
2014: Unrestricted Free Agent
Position: Power Forward
Current Contract: 5 years/$67,500,000
2015: UFA
Position: Shooting Guard
Current Contract: 4 years/ $58,365,583
2015: Player Option ($15,514,031)
2016: UFA
Position: centre
Current Contract: 4 years/ $58,365,563
2015: Player Option ($15,514,031)
2016: UFA
Position: Power Forward
Current Contract: 4 years/$64,000,000
2015: Player Option ($16,744,218)
2016: Unrestricted Free Agent
Position: Shooting Guard
Current Contract: 3 years/$38,943,114
2013: UFA
Position: Small Forward
Current Contract: 6 years/$80,000,000
2014: Early Termination Option ($16,154,750)
2015: UFA
Position: centre
Current Contract: 5 years/$65,000,000
2013: UFA
Position: Point Guard
Current Contract: 5 years/$94,314,672
2017: UFA
Position: Power Forward
Current Contract: 4 years/$71,000,000
2014: Player Option ($16,500,000)
2015: UFA
Position: Small Forward
Current Contract: 5 years/$86,000,000
2016: UFA
Position: Shooting Guard
Current Contract: 4 years/$61,333,334
2013: Player Option ($15,333,334)
2014: UFA
Position: centre
Current Contract: 4 years/$58,015,998
2013: UFA
Positions: Small Forward/Guard (James), Power Forward/centre (Bosh)
Current Contract: 6 years/$109,837,500
2014: Early Termination Options ($20,590,000)
2015: Player Options ($22,112,500)
2016: UFAs
Position: Point Guard
Current contract: 4 years/$68,000,000
2013: UFA
Position: Shooting Guard
Current Contact: 6 years/$123,700,000
2016: UFA
Position: Small Forward
Current Contract: 3 years/$67,222,422
2014: Early Termination Option ($24,351,924)
2015: UFA
Position: Power Forward
Current Contract: 4 years/$80,000,000
2014: UFA
Position: Shooting Guard
Current Contract: 3 years/$83,547,447
2014: UFA
