The Highest Paid Player On All 32 NFL Teams

We recently took a look at the
highest-paid players in the NFL. Now let’s look at
the highest-paid player on each team.
Of the 32 NFL teams, six (19%) will pay their quarterback the largest base salary this season. For five teams, a wide receiver is the highest-paid and only two teams have a running back atop their list.
However, we also see that teams are nearly split on whether the player with the highest salary plays offence (17 teams) or defence (15 teams).
TEAM: Carolina Panthers
POSITION: Wide Receiver
SALARY: $US3.8 million
CAP HIT*: $US5.8 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Detroit Lions
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US4.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US17.8 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Arizona Cardinals
POSITION: Wide Receiver
SALARY: $US5.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US10.3 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Indianapolis Colts
POSITION: Right Tackle
SALARY: $US5.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US7.9 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Washington Redskins
POSITION: Wide Receiver
SALARY: $US5.6 million
CAP HIT*: $US8.1 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Atlanta Falcons
POSITION: Wide Receiver
SALARY: $US5.6 million
CAP HIT*: $US9.1 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Oakland Raiders
POSITION: Running Back
SALARY: $US5.9 million
CAP HIT*: $US9.7 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Green Bay Packers
POSITION: Cornerback
SALARY: $US5.9 million
CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: San Francisco 49ers
POSITION: Tight End
SALARY: $US6.1 million
CAP HIT*: $US8.7 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Baltimore Ravens
POSITION: Linebacker
SALARY: $US6.4 million
CAP HIT*: $US13.0 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Jacksonville Jaguars
POSITION: Linebacker
SALARY: $US6.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: New England Patriots
POSITION: Defensive Tackle
SALARY: $US6.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US10.6 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Buffalo Bills
POSITION: Safety
SALARY: $US6.9 million
CAP HIT*: $US6.9 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: San Diego Chargers
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US7.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US13.8 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Pittsburgh Steelers
POSITION: Safety
SALARY: $US7.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US10.1 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Houston Texans
POSITION: Cornerback
SALARY: $US7.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US11.3 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Seattle Seahawks
POSITION: Wide Receiver
SALARY: $US8.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US9.7 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Miami Dolphins
POSITION: Defensive Tackle
SALARY: $US8.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: St. Louis Rams
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US9.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US12.6 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: New Orleans Saints
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US9.8 million
CAP HIT*: $US17.4 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Chicago Bears
POSITION: Defensive End
SALARY: $US9.9 million
CAP HIT*: $US14.2 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Tennessee Titans
POSITION: Running Back
SALARY: $US10.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US12.0 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Cleveland Browns
POSITION: Left Tackle
SALARY: $US10.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US11.4 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Philadelphia Eagles
POSITION: Left Tackle
SALARY: $US10.4 million
CAP HIT*: $US11.0 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Dallas Cowboys
POSITION: Defensive End
SALARY: $US10.6 million
CAP HIT*: $US10.6 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: New York Jets
POSITION: Linebacker
SALARY: $US10.9 million
CAP HIT*: $US13.0 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Cincinnati Bengals
POSITION: Defensive End
SALARY: $US11.2 million
CAP HIT*: $US11.2 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Kansas City Chiefs
POSITION: Linebacker
SALARY: $US12.3 million
CAP HIT*: $US15.5 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
POSITION: Cornerback
SALARY: $US13.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US16.0 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: New York Giants
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US13.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US20.9 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Minnesota Vikings
POSITION: Defensive End
SALARY: $US14.3 million
CAP HIT*: $US17.1 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Denver Broncos
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US15.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US17.5 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.