The Highest Paid Player On All 32 NFL Teams

We recently took a look at the

highest-paid players in the NFL. Now let’s look at

the highest-paid player on each team.

Of the 32 NFL teams, six (19%) will pay their quarterback the largest base salary this season. For five teams, a wide receiver is the highest-paid and only two teams have a running back atop their list.

However, we also see that teams are nearly split on whether the player with the highest salary plays offence (17 teams) or defence (15 teams).

#32 Carolina Panthers: Steve Smith -- $US3.8 million TEAM: Carolina Panthers POSITION: Wide Receiver SALARY: $US3.8 million CAP HIT*: $US5.8 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #31 Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford -- $US4.0 million TEAM: Detroit Lions POSITION: Quarterback SALARY: $US4.0 million CAP HIT*: $US17.8 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #30 Arizona Cardinals: Larry Fitzgerald -- $US5.0 million TEAM: Arizona Cardinals POSITION: Wide Receiver SALARY: $US5.0 million CAP HIT*: $US10.3 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #29 Indianapolis Colts: Gosder Cherilus -- $US5.5 million TEAM: Indianapolis Colts POSITION: Right Tackle SALARY: $US5.5 million CAP HIT*: $US7.9 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #27t Washington Redskins: Pierre Garcon -- $US5.6 million TEAM: Washington Redskins POSITION: Wide Receiver SALARY: $US5.6 million CAP HIT*: $US8.1 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #27t Atlanta Falcons: Roddy White -- $US5.6 million TEAM: Atlanta Falcons POSITION: Wide Receiver SALARY: $US5.6 million CAP HIT*: $US9.1 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #26 Oakland Raiders: Darren McFadden -- $US5.9 million TEAM: Oakland Raiders POSITION: Running Back SALARY: $US5.9 million CAP HIT*: $US9.7 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #25 Green Bay Packers: Tramon Williams -- $US5.9 million TEAM: Green Bay Packers POSITION: Cornerback SALARY: $US5.9 million CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #24 San Francisco 49ers: Vernon Davis -- $US6.1 million TEAM: San Francisco 49ers POSITION: Tight End SALARY: $US6.1 million CAP HIT*: $US8.7 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #23 Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Suggs -- $US6.4 million TEAM: Baltimore Ravens POSITION: Linebacker SALARY: $US6.4 million CAP HIT*: $US13.0 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #22 Jacksonville Jaguars: Paul Posluszny -- $US6.5 million TEAM: Jacksonville Jaguars POSITION: Linebacker SALARY: $US6.5 million CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #21 New England Patriots: Vince Wilfork -- $US6.5 million TEAM: New England Patriots POSITION: Defensive Tackle SALARY: $US6.5 million CAP HIT*: $US10.6 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #20 Buffalo Bills: Jairus Byrd -- $US6.9 million TEAM: Buffalo Bills POSITION: Safety SALARY: $US6.9 million CAP HIT*: $US6.9 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #19 San Diego Chargers: Philip Rivers -- $US7.0 million TEAM: San Diego Chargers POSITION: Quarterback SALARY: $US7.0 million CAP HIT*: $US13.8 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #17t Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Polamalu -- $US7.5 million TEAM: Pittsburgh Steelers POSITION: Safety SALARY: $US7.5 million CAP HIT*: $US10.1 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #17t Houston Texans: Johnathan Joseph -- $US7.5 million TEAM: Houston Texans POSITION: Cornerback SALARY: $US7.5 million CAP HIT*: $US11.3 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #15t Seattle Seahawks: Sidney Rice -- $US8.5 million TEAM: Seattle Seahawks POSITION: Wide Receiver SALARY: $US8.5 million CAP HIT*: $US9.7 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #15t Miami Dolphins: Randy Starks -- $US8.5 million TEAM: Miami Dolphins POSITION: Defensive Tackle SALARY: $US8.5 million CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #14 St. Louis Rams: Sam Bradford -- $US9.0 million TEAM: St. Louis Rams POSITION: Quarterback SALARY: $US9.0 million CAP HIT*: $US12.6 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #13 New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees -- $US9.8 million TEAM: New Orleans Saints POSITION: Quarterback SALARY: $US9.8 million CAP HIT*: $US17.4 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #12 Chicago Bears: Julius Peppers -- $US9.9 million TEAM: Chicago Bears POSITION: Defensive End SALARY: $US9.9 million CAP HIT*: $US14.2 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #10t Tennessee Titans: Chris Johnson -- $US10.0 million TEAM: Tennessee Titans POSITION: Running Back SALARY: $US10.0 million CAP HIT*: $US12.0 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #10t Cleveland Browns: Joe Thomas -- $US10.0 million TEAM: Cleveland Browns POSITION: Left Tackle SALARY: $US10.0 million CAP HIT*: $US11.4 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #9 Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Peters -- $US10.4 million TEAM: Philadelphia Eagles POSITION: Left Tackle SALARY: $US10.4 million CAP HIT*: $US11.0 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #8 Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Spencer -- $US10.6 million TEAM: Dallas Cowboys POSITION: Defensive End SALARY: $US10.6 million CAP HIT*: $US10.6 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #7 New York Jets: David Harris -- $US10.9 million TEAM: New York Jets POSITION: Linebacker SALARY: $US10.9 million CAP HIT*: $US13.0 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #6 Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Johnson -- $US11.2 million TEAM: Cincinnati Bengals POSITION: Defensive End SALARY: $US11.2 million CAP HIT*: $US11.2 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #5 Kansas City Chiefs: Tamba Hali -- $US12.3 million TEAM: Kansas City Chiefs POSITION: Linebacker SALARY: $US12.3 million CAP HIT*: $US15.5 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #3t Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Darrelle Revis -- $US13.0 million TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers POSITION: Cornerback SALARY: $US13.0 million CAP HIT*: $US16.0 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #3t New York Giants: Eli Manning -- $US13.0 million TEAM: New York Giants POSITION: Quarterback SALARY: $US13.0 million CAP HIT*: $US20.9 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #2 Minnesota Vikings: Jared Allen -- $US14.3 million TEAM: Minnesota Vikings POSITION: Defensive End SALARY: $US14.3 million CAP HIT*: $US17.1 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #1 Denver Broncos: Peyton Manning -- $US15.0 million TEAM: Denver Broncos POSITION: Quarterback SALARY: $US15.0 million CAP HIT*: $US17.5 million *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com

