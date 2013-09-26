The Highest Paid Player On All 32 NFL Teams

We recently took a look at the
highest-paid players in the NFL. Now let’s look at
the highest-paid player on each team.
Of the 32 NFL teams, six (19%) will pay their quarterback the largest base salary this season. For five teams, a wide receiver is the highest-paid and only two teams have a running back atop their list.

However, we also see that teams are nearly split on whether the player with the highest salary plays offence (17 teams) or defence (15 teams).

#32 Carolina Panthers: Steve Smith -- $US3.8 million

TEAM: Carolina Panthers

POSITION: Wide Receiver

SALARY: $US3.8 million

CAP HIT*: $US5.8 million

*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract

Data via spotrac.com

#31 Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford -- $US4.0 million

TEAM: Detroit Lions

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US4.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US17.8 million

#30 Arizona Cardinals: Larry Fitzgerald -- $US5.0 million

TEAM: Arizona Cardinals

POSITION: Wide Receiver

SALARY: $US5.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US10.3 million

#29 Indianapolis Colts: Gosder Cherilus -- $US5.5 million

TEAM: Indianapolis Colts

POSITION: Right Tackle

SALARY: $US5.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US7.9 million

#27t Washington Redskins: Pierre Garcon -- $US5.6 million

TEAM: Washington Redskins

POSITION: Wide Receiver

SALARY: $US5.6 million

CAP HIT*: $US8.1 million

#27t Atlanta Falcons: Roddy White -- $US5.6 million

TEAM: Atlanta Falcons

POSITION: Wide Receiver

SALARY: $US5.6 million

CAP HIT*: $US9.1 million

#26 Oakland Raiders: Darren McFadden -- $US5.9 million

TEAM: Oakland Raiders

POSITION: Running Back

SALARY: $US5.9 million

CAP HIT*: $US9.7 million

#25 Green Bay Packers: Tramon Williams -- $US5.9 million

TEAM: Green Bay Packers

POSITION: Cornerback

SALARY: $US5.9 million

CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million

#24 San Francisco 49ers: Vernon Davis -- $US6.1 million

TEAM: San Francisco 49ers

POSITION: Tight End

SALARY: $US6.1 million

CAP HIT*: $US8.7 million

#23 Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Suggs -- $US6.4 million

TEAM: Baltimore Ravens

POSITION: Linebacker

SALARY: $US6.4 million

CAP HIT*: $US13.0 million

#22 Jacksonville Jaguars: Paul Posluszny -- $US6.5 million

TEAM: Jacksonville Jaguars

POSITION: Linebacker

SALARY: $US6.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million

#21 New England Patriots: Vince Wilfork -- $US6.5 million

TEAM: New England Patriots

POSITION: Defensive Tackle

SALARY: $US6.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US10.6 million

#20 Buffalo Bills: Jairus Byrd -- $US6.9 million

TEAM: Buffalo Bills

POSITION: Safety

SALARY: $US6.9 million

CAP HIT*: $US6.9 million

#19 San Diego Chargers: Philip Rivers -- $US7.0 million

TEAM: San Diego Chargers

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US7.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US13.8 million

#17t Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Polamalu -- $US7.5 million

TEAM: Pittsburgh Steelers

POSITION: Safety

SALARY: $US7.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US10.1 million

#17t Houston Texans: Johnathan Joseph -- $US7.5 million

TEAM: Houston Texans

POSITION: Cornerback

SALARY: $US7.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US11.3 million

#15t Seattle Seahawks: Sidney Rice -- $US8.5 million

TEAM: Seattle Seahawks

POSITION: Wide Receiver

SALARY: $US8.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US9.7 million

#15t Miami Dolphins: Randy Starks -- $US8.5 million

TEAM: Miami Dolphins

POSITION: Defensive Tackle

SALARY: $US8.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million

#14 St. Louis Rams: Sam Bradford -- $US9.0 million

TEAM: St. Louis Rams

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US9.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US12.6 million

#13 New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees -- $US9.8 million

TEAM: New Orleans Saints

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US9.8 million

CAP HIT*: $US17.4 million

#12 Chicago Bears: Julius Peppers -- $US9.9 million

TEAM: Chicago Bears

POSITION: Defensive End

SALARY: $US9.9 million

CAP HIT*: $US14.2 million

#10t Tennessee Titans: Chris Johnson -- $US10.0 million

TEAM: Tennessee Titans

POSITION: Running Back

SALARY: $US10.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US12.0 million

#10t Cleveland Browns: Joe Thomas -- $US10.0 million

TEAM: Cleveland Browns

POSITION: Left Tackle

SALARY: $US10.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US11.4 million

#9 Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Peters -- $US10.4 million

TEAM: Philadelphia Eagles

POSITION: Left Tackle

SALARY: $US10.4 million

CAP HIT*: $US11.0 million

#8 Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Spencer -- $US10.6 million

TEAM: Dallas Cowboys

POSITION: Defensive End

SALARY: $US10.6 million

CAP HIT*: $US10.6 million

#7 New York Jets: David Harris -- $US10.9 million

TEAM: New York Jets

POSITION: Linebacker

SALARY: $US10.9 million

CAP HIT*: $US13.0 million

#6 Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Johnson -- $US11.2 million

TEAM: Cincinnati Bengals

POSITION: Defensive End

SALARY: $US11.2 million

CAP HIT*: $US11.2 million

#5 Kansas City Chiefs: Tamba Hali -- $US12.3 million

TEAM: Kansas City Chiefs

POSITION: Linebacker

SALARY: $US12.3 million

CAP HIT*: $US15.5 million

#3t Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Darrelle Revis -- $US13.0 million

TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

POSITION: Cornerback

SALARY: $US13.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US16.0 million

#3t New York Giants: Eli Manning -- $US13.0 million

TEAM: New York Giants

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US13.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US20.9 million

#2 Minnesota Vikings: Jared Allen -- $US14.3 million

TEAM: Minnesota Vikings

POSITION: Defensive End

SALARY: $US14.3 million

CAP HIT*: $US17.1 million

#1 Denver Broncos: Peyton Manning -- $US15.0 million

TEAM: Denver Broncos

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US15.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US17.5 million

