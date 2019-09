The Highest Paid Player On All 32 NFL Teams

Photo: sixteen-minutes.com

We recently took a look at the highest-paid players in the NFL, as well as the highest-paid positions in the NFL. Now let’s look at which teams are more willing to dedicate a large portion of their salary cap to a single player.On the next few pages we will take a look at the highest-paid player on each team.



Of the 32 NFL teams, eight (25%) will pay their quarterback the largest amount (salary and bonuses) this season. For seven teams, a defensive end is the highest-paid and only one team has a running back atop their list.

