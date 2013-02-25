The Highest-Paid Player On All Every Major League Baseball Team

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images
Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball games are already being played in Florida and Arizona as Spring Training gets underway this weekend.Now that the off-season is over, most teams are done signing free agents or making major trades.
On the next few pages we will take a closer look and see which player will have the highest salary on each team this season (data via BaseballProspectus.com). The differences between the highest and lowest might surprise you.
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 1 year, $3.0 million
Position: Outfielder
Contract: 5 years, $28 million (2009-13)
Position: Outfielder
Contract: 3 years, $27 million (2013-15)
Position: Catcher
Contract: 5 years, $60.0 million (2013-17)
Position: Second Base
Contract: 4 years, $38.5 million (2011-14)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 1 year, $10.1 million
Position: Outfielder
Contract: 4 years, $56.0 million (2013-16)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 3 years, $20.5 million (2011-13)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 3 years, $26.5 million (2011-13)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 3 years, $34.0 million (2011-13)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 5 years, $42 million (2009-13)
Position: Second Base
Contract: 5 years, $62 million (2011-15)
Position: Outfielder
Contract: 5 years, $65.0 million (2011-15)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 5 years, $65.0 million (2012-16)
Position: Outfielder
Contract: 6 years, $66.1 million (2009-14)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 5 years, $82.5 million (2010-14)
Position: Third Base
Contract: 5 years, $80 million (2011-15)
Position: Outfielder
Contract: 7 years, $126.0 million (2011-17)
Position: Outfielder
Contract: 7 years, $120.0 million (2010-16)
Position: First Base
Contract: 10 years, $225.0 million (2014-23)
Position: Outfielder
Contract: 8 years, $136.0 million (2007-14)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 7 years, $175.0 million (2013-19)
Position: First Base
Contract: 7 years, $154.0 million (2012-18)
Position: Outfielder
Contract: 7 years, $126.0 million (2008-14)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 2 years, $40.5 million (2012-13)
Position: First Base
Contract: 9 years, $214.0 million (2012-20)
Position: Catcher
Contract: 8 years, $184.0 million (2011-18)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 5 years, $120.0 million (2011-15)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 6 years, $137.5 million (2008-13)
Position: Third Base
Contract: 10 years, 275.0 million (2008-17)
