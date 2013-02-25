The Highest-Paid Player On All Every Major League Baseball Team

Cork Gaines
alex rodriguez yankees strikeout

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball games are already being played in Florida and Arizona as Spring Training gets underway this weekend.Now that the off-season is over, most teams are done signing free agents or making major trades.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look and see which player will have the highest salary on each team this season (data via BaseballProspectus.com). The differences between the highest and lowest might surprise you.

#30 Houston Astros, Bud Norris — $3.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 1 year, $3.0 million

#29 Oakland A's, Chris Young — $8.5 million

Position: Outfielder

Contract: 5 years, $28 million (2009-13)

#28 San Diego Padres, Carlos Quentin — $9.5 million

Position: Outfielder

Contract: 3 years, $27 million (2013-15)

#26t Arizona Diamondbacks, Miguel Montero — $10.0 million

Position: Catcher

Contract: 5 years, $60.0 million (2013-17)

#26t Milwaukee Brewers, Rickie Weeks — $10.0 million

Position: Second Base

Contract: 4 years, $38.5 million (2011-14)

#25 Tampa Bay Rays, David Price — $10.1 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 1 year, $10.1 million

#23t Cleveland Indians, Nick Swisher — $11.0 million

Position: Outfielder

Contract: 4 years, $56.0 million (2013-16)

#23t Colorado Rockies, Jorge De La Rosa — $11.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 3 years, $20.5 million (2011-13)

#22 Miami Marlins, Ricky Nolasco — $11.5 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 3 years, $26.5 million (2011-13)

#19t Pittsburgh Pirates, Wandy Rodriguez — $13.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 3 years, $34.0 million (2011-13)

#19t Kansas City Royals, Ervin Santana — $13.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 5 years, $42 million (2009-13)

#19t Atlanta Braves, Dan Uggla — $13.0 million

Position: Second Base

Contract: 5 years, $62 million (2011-15)

#18 Toronto Blue Jays, Jose Bautista — $14.0 million

Position: Outfielder

Contract: 5 years, $65.0 million (2011-15)

#17 Chicago White Sox, John Danks — $14.3 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 5 years, $65.0 million (2012-16)

#16 Baltimore Orioles, Nick Markakis — $15.0 million

Position: Outfielder

Contract: 6 years, $66.1 million (2009-14)

#15 Boston Red Sox, John Lackey — $15.3 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 5 years, $82.5 million (2010-14)

#13t Texas Rangers, Adrian Beltre — $16.0 million

Position: Third Base

Contract: 5 years, $80 million (2011-15)

#13t Washington Nationals, Jayson Werth — $16.0 million

Position: Outfielder

Contract: 7 years, $126.0 million (2011-17)

#11t St. Louis Cardinals, Matt Holliday — $17.0 million

Position: Outfielder

Contract: 7 years, $120.0 million (2010-16)

#11t Cincinnati Reds, Joey Votto — $17.0 million

Position: First Base

Contract: 10 years, $225.0 million (2014-23)

#10 Chicago Cubs, Alfonso Soriano — $18.0 million

Position: Outfielder

Contract: 8 years, $136.0 million (2007-14)

#9 Seattle Mariners, Felix Hernandez — $19.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 7 years, $175.0 million (2013-19)

#7t Los Angeles Dodgers, Adrian Gonzalez — $21.0 million

Position: First Base

Contract: 7 years, $154.0 million (2012-18)

#7t Los Angeles Angels, Vernon Wells — $21.0 million

Position: Outfielder

Contract: 7 years, $126.0 million (2008-14)

#6 San Francisco Giants, Tim Lincecum — $22.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 2 years, $40.5 million (2012-13)

#4t Detroit Tigers, Prince Fielder — $23.0 million

Position: First Base

Contract: 9 years, $214.0 million (2012-20)

#4t Minnesota Twins, Joe Mauer — $23.0 million

Position: Catcher

Contract: 8 years, $184.0 million (2011-18)

#3 Philadelphia Phillies, Cliff Lee — $25.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 5 years, $120.0 million (2011-15)

#2 New York Mets, Johan Santana — $25.5 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 6 years, $137.5 million (2008-13)

#1 New York Yankees, Alex Rodriguez — $28.0 million

Position: Third Base

Contract: 10 years, 275.0 million (2008-17)

