The Highest-Paid Player At Every Position In Major League Baseball

APIt’s no secret that most of the highest-paid athletes in North American sports are baseball players thanks to a lack of a salary cap.



Among baseball players, some positions are clearly more important than others.

Third-baseman Alex Rodriguez comes out on top, but catchers, pitchers, and first-basemen are close behind.

So far this season, however, some teams are not getting their money’s worth for the guys collecting the biggest paychecks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.