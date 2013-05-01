The Highest-Paid Player At Every Position In Major League Baseball

APIt’s no secret that most of the highest-paid athletes in North American sports are baseball players thanks to a lack of a salary cap.
Among baseball players, some positions are clearly more important than others.
Third-baseman Alex Rodriguez comes out on top, but catchers, pitchers, and first-basemen are close behind.
So far this season, however, some teams are not getting their money’s worth for the guys collecting the biggest paychecks.
Team: Minnesota Twins
Contract: 8 years, $184 million (2011-18)
2013 stats: .289, 2 HR, 0.7 WAR
Next highest-paid at the position: Yadier Molina, $14.0 million (St. Louis Cardinals)
Team: Detroit Tigers
Contract: 9 years, $214 million (2012-20)
2013 stats: .292, 6 HR, 0.3 WAR
Next highest-paid at the position: Mark Teixeira, $22.5 million (New York Yankees)
Team: Philadelphia Phillies (Utley) and New York Yankees (Cano)
Contract: 7 years, $85 million (Utley; 2007-13) and 6 years, $57 million (Cano; 2008-13)
2013 stats: .295, 4 HR, 4 SB, 0.7 WAR (Utley) and .324, 7 HR, 1.3 WAR (Cano)
Next highest-paid at the position: Dan Uggla (Atlanta Braves) and Ian Kinsler (Texas Rangers), $13.0 million
Team: New York Yankees
Contract: 10 years, $275 million (2008-17)
2013 stats: Has not played (on DL)
Next highest-paid at the position: Miguel Cabrera, $21.0 million (Detroit Tigers)
Team: New York Yankees
Contract: 3 years, $51 million (2011-13)
2013 stats: Has not played (on DL)
Next highest-paid at the position: Hanley Ramirez, $15.5 million (Los Angeles Dodgers)
Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Contract: 7 years, $142 million (2011-17)
2013 stats: .308, 4 HR, 4 SB, 1.4 WAR
Next highest-paid at the position: Alfonso Soriano, $18.0 million (Chicago Cubs)
Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Contract: 8 years, $160 million (2012-19)
2013 stats: .253, 1 HR, 4 SB, -0.5 WAR
Next highest-paid at the position: Curtis Granderson, $13.0 million (New York Yankees)
Team: Washington Nationals
Contract: 7 years, $126 million (2011-17)
2013 stats: .265, 4 HR, 2 SB, 0.1 WAR
Next highest-paid at the position: Nick Markakis (Baltimore Orioles) and Josh Hamilton (Los Angeles Angels), $15.0 million
Team: Los Angeles Angels
Contract: 10 years, $240 million (2012-21)
2013 stats: .265, 4 HR, 0.0 WAR
Next highest-paid at the position: Adam Dunn, $15.0 million (Chicago White Sox)
Team: New York Mets
Contract: 6 years, $137.5 million (2008-13)
2013 stats: Has not played (on DL)
Next highest-paid at the position: Cliff Lee, $25.0 million (Philadelphia Phillies)
Team: Washington Nationals
Contract: 2 years, $28 million
2013 stats: 3.60 ERA, 7 saves, 0.0 WAR
Next highest-paid at the position: Jonathan Papelbon, $13.0 million (Philadelphia Phillies)
