The Highest-Paid NBA Players Of All Time

If you want to know why NBA owners took such a hard-line stance during last year’s NBA lockout, look no further than the number of mediocre players that are among the highest-paid of all time.In all, 16 players have made at least $150 million in their careers. Seven have never appeared on the All-NBA First Team. 10 have never won an MVP. And seven have never won a championship.
But they have all made at least $60 million more than the $90 million Michael Jordan made in his career.
Seasons: 15
Times On All-NBA First Team: 0
MVPs: 0
Championships: 0
Seasons: 14
Times On All-NBA First Team: 3
MVPs: 1
Championships: 0
Seasons: 18
Times On All-NBA First Team: 0
MVPs: 0
Championships: 1
Seasons: 15
Times On All-NBA First Team: 2
MVPs: 0
Championships: 0
Seasons: 17
Times On All-NBA First Team: 0
MVPs: 0
Championships: 0
Seasons: 19
Times On All-NBA First Team: 8
MVPs: 1
Championships: 4
