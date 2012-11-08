The Highest-Paid NBA Players Of All Time

If you want to know why NBA owners took such a hard-line stance during last year’s NBA lockout, look no further than the number of mediocre players that are among the highest-paid of all time.In all, 16 players have made at least $150 million in their careers. Seven have never appeared on the All-NBA First Team. 10 have never won an MVP. And seven have never won a championship.

But they have all made at least $60 million more than the $90 million Michael Jordan made in his career.

#16 Stephon Marbury ― $151,115,945

Seasons: 15

Times On All-NBA First Team: 0

MVPs: 0

Championships: 0

#15 Juwan Howard ― $151,465,633

Seasons: 18

Times On All-NBA First Team: 0

MVPs: 0

Championships: 1

#14 Allen Iverson ― $154,494,445

Seasons: 14

Times On All-NBA First Team: 3

MVPs: 1

Championships: 0

#13 Rasheed Wallace ― $158,110,581

Seasons: 18

Times On All-NBA First Team: 0

MVPs: 0

Championships: 1

#12 Vince Carter ― $158,483,315

Seasons: 15

Times On All-NBA First Team: 0

MVPs: 0

Championships: 0

#11 Tracy McGrady ― $162,978,278

Seasons: 15

Times On All-NBA First Team: 2

MVPs: 0

Championships: 0

#10 Jermaine O'Neal ― $166,794,021

Seasons: 17

Times On All-NBA First Team: 0

MVPs: 0

Championships: 0

#9 Paul Pierce ― $169,486,218

Seasons: 15

Times On All-NBA First Team: 0

MVPs: 0

Championships: 1

#8 Ray Allen ― $178,037,360

Seasons: 17

Times On All-NBA First Team: 0

MVPs: 0

Championships: 1

#7 Chris Webber ― $178,230,697

Seasons: 15

Times On All-NBA First Team: 1

MVPs: 0

Championships: 0

#6 Dirk Nowitzki ― $181,342,604

Seasons: 14

Times On All-NBA First Team: 4

MVPs: 1

Championships: 1

#5 Jason Kidd ― $187,675,468

Seasons: 19

Times On All-NBA First Team: 5

MVPs: 0

Championships: 1

#4 Tim Duncan ― $214,347,709

Seasons: 16

Times On All-NBA First Team: 9

MVPs: 2

Championships: 4

#3 Kobe Bryant ― $249,284,257

Seasons: 17

Times On All-NBA First Team: 10

MVPs: 1

Championships: 5

#2 Shaquille O'Neal ― $292,198,327

Seasons: 19

Times On All-NBA First Team: 8

MVPs: 1

Championships: 4

#1 Kevin Garnett ― $302,928,663

Seasons: 18

Times On All-NBA First Team: 4

MVPs: 1

Championships: 1

