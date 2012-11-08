The Highest-Paid NBA Players Of All Time

Photo: AP

If you want to know why NBA owners took such a hard-line stance during last year’s NBA lockout, look no further than the number of mediocre players that are among the highest-paid of all time.In all, 16 players have made at least $150 million in their careers. Seven have never appeared on the All-NBA First Team. 10 have never won an MVP. And seven have never won a championship.



But they have all made at least $60 million more than the $90 million Michael Jordan made in his career.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.