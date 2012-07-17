The Highest-Earning American Athletes

Photo: Lockers (@50Cent)
Every year, Sports Illustrated, releases its “Fortunate 50” list showing the highest-paid athletes in America.This year, Floyd Mayweather, who was previously unranked, slipped his way in to the top spot because of two huge pay-per-view deals.
Mayweather kicked Tiger Woods out of the top two spots, which he’s been in every year since 2004.
Boxer Floyd Mayweather, who is currently in jail, earned $85 million for just TWO fights.
Mayweather had zero endorsements.
Golfer Phil Mickelson makes most of his money in endorsements. Mickelson took in $57 million in endorsements from KPMG, ExxonMobil, Rolex, Barclays, and Callaway Golf.
Golfer Tiger Woods fell three spots from number one this year.
Woods too makes most of his money in endorsements, despite those who dropped him after the scandal. Of his total income, $54,500,000 comes from endorsements.
Basketball player Kobe Bryant makes more than $48 million, $28 million of which are from endorsements.
Bryant is currently going through a divorce with his wife Vanessa, so some of his assets could switch to her name.
Basketball player LeBron James, who fell two spots from last year, made most of his money in endorsements as well.
LeBron has huge endorsements like Nike, Sprite, and McDonald's, to name a few. From his endorsements, he made $33 million.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.