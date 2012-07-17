The Highest-Earning American Athletes

Photo: Lockers (@50Cent)

Every year, Sports Illustrated, releases its “Fortunate 50” list showing the highest-paid athletes in America.This year, Floyd Mayweather, who was previously unranked, slipped his way in to the top spot because of two huge pay-per-view deals.



Mayweather kicked Tiger Woods out of the top two spots, which he’s been in every year since 2004.

#1 Floyd Mayweather—$85,000,000 Boxer Floyd Mayweather, who is currently in jail, earned $85 million for just TWO fights. Mayweather had zero endorsements. #2 Phil Mickelson—$60,763,488 Golfer Phil Mickelson makes most of his money in endorsements. Mickelson took in $57 million in endorsements from KPMG, ExxonMobil, Rolex, Barclays, and Callaway Golf. #3 Tiger Woods—$56,440,238 Golfer Tiger Woods fell three spots from number one this year. Woods too makes most of his money in endorsements, despite those who dropped him after the scandal. Of his total income, $54,500,000 comes from endorsements. #4 Kobe Bryant—$48,286,000 Basketball player Kobe Bryant makes more than $48 million, $28 million of which are from endorsements. Bryant is currently going through a divorce with his wife Vanessa, so some of his assets could switch to her name. #5 LeBron James—$45,880,000 Basketball player LeBron James, who fell two spots from last year, made most of his money in endorsements as well. LeBron has huge endorsements like Nike, Sprite, and McDonald's, to name a few. From his endorsements, he made $33 million. Click over to SI see the other high earning American athletes The 50 Highest-Earning American Athletes >

