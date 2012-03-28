A Bizarre Replica Of A Steam Locomotive Could Soon Be Dangling Over The High Line

A massive sculpture of a locomotive hanging from a crane may be installed along the High Line, a park in Manhattan converted from an old elevated rail line.



The work, a full-size replica of a 1943 Baldwin 2900 steam locomotive, designed by the American artist Jeff Koons, has not been built yet. Called “Train,” the 70-foot sculpture is expected to cost at least $25 million and could possibly be constructed at 10th Avenue and 30th Street.

Lisa W. Foderaro of The New York Times writes that the train, being considered by the nonprofit group Friends of the High Line, would spin its wheels, blow a horn, and emit steam.

Here’s what it would look like:

Courtesy Friends of the High Line

Photo: Image by James Corner Field Operations, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and Jeff Koons

