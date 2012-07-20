The High Cost Of Educating Modern Day Billionaires

Photo: WikiMedia Commons

Taking out student loans for college tuition costs, attending years of school and obtaining multiple degrees may not necessarily peg you as a prodigy, but it certainly can help get you there. Millions of students advance into higher education with the hopes of being the next Mark Zuckerberg or Steve Jobs, but what does such curriculum actually cost?The type of education these historic and modern geniuses adopted may just be what motivates you to start saving your pennies.



1. Warren Buffett

No list is complete without the investing genius, Warren Buffett. In addition to being the acting president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational holding company, Buffett is one of the wealthiest people today. According to Forbes, his current net worth is an incredible $44 billion.

And how did he get here? Well, by making smart decisions — one of them being attending college. In his first two years of college, he attended the University of Pennsylvania, which was $42,098 for the 2011-2012 school year. Thereafter, he attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln for one year to receive his undergraduate degree in only three years; college tuition costs for one year at UNL currently costs $16,296, including room and board. Let’s not forget his Columbia Business School degree now worth about $90,698 per year for two years. (Photo: Wiki Commons)

2. Steve Jobs

Apple’s late innovator, Steve Jobs, was known by many as the charismatic and genius mind behind booming products, such as the iPod, iPad, iPhone and other Apple products. Unlike Buffett who went through the motions of a traditional education, Jobs attended Reed College, a liberal arts school located in Portland, OR. Students interested in following in Jobs’ footsteps need only attend school for two years, as he dropped out after his sophomore year.

Despite the fact that a Steve Jobs education would cost $44,200 per year, he clearly did everything right to get where he wanted to be. (Photo: whatcounts)

3. J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling, the creative builder of Hogwarts and the wizarding world, has grown the product of her imagination into a multi-billion dollar industry. From books to films to merchandise and even a Harry Potter theme park located in Orlando, FL, Rowling has created gold seemingly out of thin air. She has made it onto multiple Forbes lists, including being ranked 61 among the world’s 100 most powerful women.

Despite her present fame, J.K. Rowling had modest beginnings at one point living off government assistance; yet, she still attended the University of Exeter, which charges incoming international students about $20,000 for the 2012-2013 academic year. (Photo: Wiki Commons)

4. Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg knew what he was doing when he first devised the precursor social website, Facemash. He attended Harvard University, but dropped out like other geniuses that made the list. With $54,496 Harvard University tuition costs for 2013, clearly Zuckerberg made the right choice in pursuing his instincts.

Currently, he’s number 35 on the Forbes Billionaires list and is ranked number 16 among U.S. billionaires. With a net worth of $17.5 billion, there’s no question that his brainchild has made a significant impact in how the world communicates with each other. (Photo: andrewfeinberg)

5. Bill Gates



Bill Gates is one of the most influential members of the tech industry. In fact, he is listed number one in the Forbes 400, which lists the 400 richest people in America. He propelled the PC movement in the early 1980s with integral partnerships with IBM, which is what earned him his current achievements. Presently, he has a net worth of $59 billion, according to Forbes, and his PC empire continues to grow.

While most Americans encourage students to attend a university education to succeed, Gates is now the third billionaire on the list that washed his hands of a Harvard University tuition by dropping out. Clearly, enduring college tuition costs is not a requirement to be named a financial genius. (Photo: jurvetson)

DON’T MISS: See how private student loans left this college grad $142,000 in debt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.