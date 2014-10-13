The Hidden Statistic: Indigenous Children In Queensland Are More Likely To Suicide

Photo Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Indigenous children aged 10 to 14 in Queensland are 12 times more likely to commit suicide than other Australian kids, according to research published today.

The Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health says researchers investigated the incidence of suicide in Indigenous children in Queensland between 2000 and 2010.

The authors to call for further development of culturally appropriate suicide prevention activities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.

“Indigenous children were noted to consume alcohol significantly more frequently prior to suicide than other Australian children.

“This may be indicative of a greater likelihood of impaired cognitive capacity at time of suicidal or reflect overall higher rates of alcohol use at hazardous levels within Indigenous populations.”

The research was conducted by Rebecca Soole, Kairi Kõlves and Diego De Leo of Griffith University, Queensland.

Lifeline provides a 24-hour help line — 131114 — for those feeling depressed.

