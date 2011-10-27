These Are The Guys Who Are Burning The NBA To The Ground

Photo: www.youtube.com and upload.wikimedia.org
Everyone hates the NBA lockout, but no one seems to care about the gory details.It’s understandable.
Who wants to sit around talking about hard caps and revenue sharing and 53-47 splits when sports are supposed to be fun?
So rather than getting into the minutiae, we pinpointed which owners, players, and NBA insiders are doing the most (and least) to bring us basketball again.
This was the Yahoo! headline from last week, 'Blazers' Allen sets fire to labour talks.'
That's not good.
There's also this sentence from Adrian Wojnarowski: 'Nevertheless, Portland Trail Blazers billionaire Paul Allen stepped out of the shadows, declared himself as the hardest line of the hardliners and played the part of the improbable boogeyman in these dysfunctional labour talks.'
NBA labour leader Billy Hunter said that Cuban came up with a 'game changer' that would totally change the league's salary structure.
NBA brass came out and basically said, 'No no no, it was the PLAYERS who came up with that wacky plan that most of our owners hate.'
But the Cubes seems to be one of the lone owners who is thinking outside the box to get a deal done.
It's been sad that many owners treat sports franchises like toys.
But now, there's a new crop of owners who are treating their teams like businesses and not compromising for the sake of game.
'New School owners are less inclined to listen to Stern than the Old Guard owners who bought their franchises on the cheap,' ESPN reported this month.
The one saving grace of this lockout is the relative likability of the star players.
Guys like Carmelo, LeBron, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant are out in the public, playing in pickup games, and engaging with fans on Twitter and elsewhere.
If this was a different crop of players (think Iverson era), the public might disengage from the sport.
Sarver was an NBA villain even before the lockout.
He's known as one of the cheapest owners in the league -- burning bridges with former GM Steve Kerr and former coach Mike Dantoni.
Now, he's believed to be one of the owners refusing to budge on any of the big issues.
Stern is getting killed for being disingenuous about team profitability and failing to resolve conflicts between owners.
But you can't blame Stern for his owner's unwillingness to compromise.
His legacy is at stake, and if he had his way, he'd make a deal. That will come through as some point.
Same as David Stern.
Hunter desperately wants to get a deal done.
He's already come down on big issue, agree to make player salaries just 53% of total revenue.
And with each day that passes, his player lose more and more money.
The narrative that's emerged in the last few days is that revenue sharing between owners is a bigger issue than revenue splitting between players and owners.
And the main obstacle?
Small market owners who aren't making money want the big guns (L.A., New York, Chicago), to spread the wealth. And they're willing to sit out all year if that's what it takes to get long-term revenue sharing done.
He's a hero from the players perspective, as well as the fan's perspective.
His Knicks are doing just fine under the current system, so Dolan is doing all he can to get his potentially-good team back on the court.
The owners probably think he's too willing to compromise, but compromise is good for those of us who want basketball back.
The Cavs made some absolutely terrible player personnel decisions under Gilbert.
But now he's apparently clamoring from more protection for small markets losing stars and teams giving players bad contract.
Basically, he wants to put in rules to protect himself from himself.
This guy was influential in ending the NFL lockout, and now he's been called in to help out the NBA.
Hopefully he can work his man-in-the-middle magic and get something done.
A lot of NBA players are grossly overpaid.
The Travis Outlaws, Andres Nocionis, and Jason Kaponos of the world are killing the league financially and PR-wise by sapping franchises of cash and giving NBA players a lazy-bums image.
Nash has been out there on Twitter and elsewhere talking about the lockout and trying to rally support behind the players.
Considering the fact that many players (Rajon Rondo) don't care about the lockout, it's good to see a big star out there putting public pressure on both sides to get a deal done.
You never go to the games and that's why this whole this is happening!
OK, maybe that's overstated.
But many have pointed to declining attendance as one of the reasons this lockout is happening in the first place.
Teams are struggling to settle on a new business model that accounts for a dearth of ticket sales.
The Sports Guy takes his fair share of flack for throwing out crazy theories and plans that are mostly imagined. But he hasn't shied away from getting into the nitty-gritty of these issues and pointing figures.
As for Wojnarowski, he's done a fantastic job of digging through the b.s. and spin and telling readers what's really going on.
Read them both.
