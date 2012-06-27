Tour The Fabulous New Designer Dining Room At A New Jersey Castle

Callie Bost
Photo: Courtesy of Digital Broadcasting Group

The historic Glynallyn Castle in Morristown, N.J. just became a whole lot more chic.Recently, Glynallyn’s rooms and property were revamped by top interior and landscape designers in the area for the “Mansion in May” public tour of the castle.

The castle’s dining room was redesigned by Davis F. Tamburin and Kenneth J.P. Wilkinson III of Kenneth/Davis. The two designers teamed up with world-class design house Hermès to make over the room into a French-themed beach paradise.

SPACEStv, dubbed “a hipper HGTV” by The New York Times, features the dining room in an episode of INSpaces, one of the channel’s original shows.

In case you missed the Glynallyn tour, we’ve compiled the highlights of the room for you.

The dining room is showcased in the historic Glynallyn castle in Morristown, N.J. — a residence built in the early 20th century.

The castle itself is 32,000 square feet of pure elegance, and the dining room is no exception to this rule.

Designers Davis F. Tamburin and Kenneth J.P. Wilkinson III (and Bentley, the dog) chatted with SPACEStv about their inspiration for the room.

So Kenneth/Davis worked their magic, with help from Hermès. This is the first time Hermès has collaborated with designers outside of its company, according to the SPACEStv episode.

The designers also used art and dim lighting to create a cozy dining room with an underwater feel.

The dish set and table decorations promoted the underwater theme.

Notice the seashells and coral on the table?

Every part of the room is intricately designed, down to the hanging lamps.

The dining room also features a sitting area with a fireplace.

Bentley is less than amused with the room. Throw that puppy a bone.

If you're more inclined towards modern design...

