Tour The Fabulous New Designer Dining Room At A New Jersey Castle

The historic Glynallyn Castle in Morristown, N.J. just became a whole lot more chic.Recently, Glynallyn’s rooms and property were revamped by top interior and landscape designers in the area for the “Mansion in May” public tour of the castle.



The castle’s dining room was redesigned by Davis F. Tamburin and Kenneth J.P. Wilkinson III of Kenneth/Davis. The two designers teamed up with world-class design house Hermès to make over the room into a French-themed beach paradise.

SPACEStv, dubbed “a hipper HGTV” by The New York Times, features the dining room in an episode of INSpaces, one of the channel’s original shows.

In case you missed the Glynallyn tour, we’ve compiled the highlights of the room for you.

