Tour The Fabulous New Designer Dining Room At A New Jersey Castle

Photo: Courtesy of Digital Broadcasting Group
The historic Glynallyn Castle in Morristown, N.J. just became a whole lot more chic.Recently, Glynallyn’s rooms and property were revamped by top interior and landscape designers in the area for the “Mansion in May” public tour of the castle.
The castle’s dining room was redesigned by Davis F. Tamburin and Kenneth J.P. Wilkinson III of Kenneth/Davis. The two designers teamed up with world-class design house Hermès to make over the room into a French-themed beach paradise.
SPACEStv, dubbed “a hipper HGTV” by The New York Times, features the dining room in an episode of INSpaces, one of the channel’s original shows.
In case you missed the Glynallyn tour, we’ve compiled the highlights of the room for you.
The dining room is showcased in the historic Glynallyn castle in Morristown, N.J. — a residence built in the early 20th century.
The castle itself is 32,000 square feet of pure elegance, and the dining room is no exception to this rule.
Designers Davis F. Tamburin and Kenneth J.P. Wilkinson III (and Bentley, the dog) chatted with SPACEStv about their inspiration for the room.
So Kenneth/Davis worked their magic, with help from Hermès. This is the first time Hermès has collaborated with designers outside of its company, according to the SPACEStv episode.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.