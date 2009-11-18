The Hermitage Saga Turns Tragic As Fund Lawyer Dies In Jail

The saga of Hermitage Capital, whose clip highlighting its recent plight we posted previously, has just taken a turn for the sad and surreal. The WSJ reports that 37 year old Sergei Magnitsky, Hermitage’s lawyer has died in custody. As a reminder Sergei was arrested in November of 2008: “Sergei Magnitsky, a legal and accounting adviser for Moscow-based law firm Firestone Duncan, was detained Monday [November 24th] after a raid on his home and police issued a formal warrant for his arrest two days later, said Bill Browder, chief executive officer of Hermitage Capital Management.”



