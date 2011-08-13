FROM THE SHELF TO THE SCREEN: 11 Books Destined To Become Movies

Some things never change in Hollywood.



And one of those things is this: books will always be the best source material.

Not only do they bring fully-formed storylines and colourful characters, but they also come with built-in fan bases — and lend themselves well to performance hype.

Case in point: with the weekend barely begun, “The Help” is already approaching a gross of $6 million.

The third “Bridget Jones” just got greenlit.

The adaptation of Hunger Games has analysts feeling very happy with Lionsgate.

And HBO is prepping a series based on Jennifer Egan‘s A Visit From The Goon Squad.

Here, a roundup of reads we think will be coming soon to a theatre near you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.