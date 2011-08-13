FROM THE SHELF TO THE SCREEN: 11 Books Destined To Become Movies

Some things never change in Hollywood.
And one of those things is this: books will always be the best source material.
Not only do they bring fully-formed storylines and colourful characters, but they also come with built-in fan bases — and lend themselves well to performance hype.
Case in point: with the weekend barely begun, “The Help” is already approaching a gross of $6 million.
The third “Bridget Jones” just got greenlit.
The adaptation of Hunger Games has analysts feeling very happy with Lionsgate.
And HBO is prepping a series based on Jennifer Egan‘s A Visit From The Goon Squad.
Here, a roundup of reads we think will be coming soon to a theatre near you.
Fox recently optioned the ESPN tell-all from James Miller and Tom Shales -- click here to see our casting slideshow.
Megaproducer Scott Rudin has already snatched up the rights to Jonathan Franzen's latest phenomenon.
Rebecca Traister's book paid close attention to the female figures of the 2008 election -- Hillary, Sarah, and even Michelle. Viewers thrill to the idea of watching a heavyweight actress embody a political icon: think Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher or Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II. A movie with several of them going up against each other? Pure cinematic gold -- especially since we know all of them better now. Oliver Stone, are you listening?
It doesn't come out until August 16, but Kristine Gasbarre's love story is rumoured to have piqued the interest of Katherine Heigl.
Producers are always looking for the holy grail of everygirl relatability -- and more often than not, attempts fall flat. Jennifer Close's debut will be the happy end to some filmmaker's search -- and its dialogue is script-ready.
The first half of Emma Donoghue's hit novel takes place in one room -- a challenge auteurs will find irresistible.
There's been plenty of Madoff-sourcing in Hollywood lately, but nothing that purports to explore the motives behind a lifelong scheme and the existence built on its profits. Jonathan Dee's decades-spanning novel does just that.
There's nothing Hollywood loves so much as a trend -- and we see World War II tales coming back in a big way.
First up: the devastating love story that is Julie Orringer's The Invisible Bridge.
Obreht's debut, which weaves stories around the deaf-mute companion of an escaped zoo animal, has Oscar written all over it.
The book about Berlin under Hitler's rule will make a formidable third competitor in this particular Hollywood race to the screen.
Zombies in New York City? As rendered by the prose of Whitehead, rather than some YA author? Let's just hope no studio exec gets trampled in the scramble for this one.
