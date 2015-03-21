New York City children are now choosing their parents' multi-million dollar apartments for them

Is the New York Times Real Estate section trying to foment class war?

This has always been my theory, given some of over-the-top quotes that get printed in the section.

Take, for instance, an excerpt from this week’s story on young children who “are doing everything but writing the check” on their parents’ multi-million dollar real estate purchases:

Mr. van Merkensteijn, an investor, told his son [Skye, 13] he couldn’t afford a $US14 million apartment. As for Mrs. van Merkensteijn, if you wanted her to leave the family’s eight-room apartment at the Beresford on Central Park West, she said, you were going to have to carry her out. In a box. Still, for a lark the couple strolled over to check out their son’s find, which, in addition to the pool and an expansive terrace, had bedazzling views of the Hudson and the Palisades. “We looked at each other and said, ‘This is unbelievable,’ ” Mrs. van Merkensteijn recalled. “The idea that you could own a place like this in New York City was amazing.” Skye came along to the closing a few months later.

Remember, kids, the number one rule of living in New York City: never talk to a NYT real estate reporter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.