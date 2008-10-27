The Hedge Fund Haunted House On NYC's Upper East Side

Hedge fund manager and Forbes 400 member Marc Lasry is involved in a number of hot political and financial issues. He’s a major Democratic-party donor who originally supported Hillary Clinton in her bid for the White House (Chelsea Clinton works for him) and is now backing Barack Obama. Lasry is also a bankruptcy specialist who consulted with Bear Stearns on a rejected rescue proposal last spring. His firm, Avenue Capital, was involved with Lehman Brothers’ bankruptcy filing last month and is seeking to profit from the current financial turmoil by raising a UK and European distressed debt fund to invest in ailing companies.



But Lasry also apparently believes in going all out for Halloween, much like average Americans who are expected to spend money on costumes and candy despite the current financial crisis. Every October, Lasry adorns his six-story, $15 million Upper East Side townhouse with spooky life-size corpse dolls, skulls and a giant inflatable mummy, as shown in the picture at the right and a bigger photo below. But Lasry, who has five kids with wife Cathy Cohen, isn’t just decorating for fun. He and independent financial adviser Richard Medley, who lives 10 blocks downtown, compete with each other to see who has the scarier house.

Even though the Medleys’ house has gotten more attention for its bloody hanging pigs and severed limbs, we’re partial to the Marc Lasry’s, if only because the elite hedge fund manager has covered his Victorian house on the staid Upper East Side, previously home to Marc Chagall and Michael Jackson, with the sort of PG-rated Halloween decor you’d expect to see in middle America. It’s endearing and further proof that, as we’ve said before, hedge fund managers are just like us.

Photo from New York magazine’s Daily Intel blog

