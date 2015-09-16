The heavy hitters from Deutsche Bank Research say the case for the Fed to raise rates this week is strong

It’s only a few hours before the FOMC meeting begins in the US tonight, yet debate on what course of action the Fed should follow continues. The latest, and possibly most persuasive voice, is the group of senior economic figures from Deutsche Bank Research who believe there is a “compelling case for commencing Fed action this week,” arguing that if the Fed does delay it should only “be a brief one” with the October meeting very much in play.

The economic and strategy heavyweights include David Folkerts-Landau, Peter Hooper, Matthew Luzzetti, Torsten Slok, Michael Spencer, Peter Garber, Mark Wall and Marcus Arana, all well-known and equally well-respected by markets and policymakers alike.

In a ‘Special Report: Why the Fed should raise rates’ the authors say that even though many, including Nobel laureates, the World Bank and the IMF, believe the Fed should sit pat this week, they don’t agree with the various reasonings given for a delay:

There are a multitude of reasons given for the Fed to delay beyond this week, from fundamental views on the strength of the US recovery and inflation prospects, to concerns about the uncertainties generated in recent weeks by financial market wobbles and global growth worries, to the adverse market reaction given the gap between market pricing and the Fed’s own expectations. We do not agree with these views and believe that US economic conditions warrant a Fed rate hike. Indeed, we believe that the Fed should hike even though the tea leaves seem to be pointing increasingly to another delay. The arguments for going now are largely familiar as well, and we believe they carry significantly greater weight.

Here’s their case for why the Fed should raise rates this week:

1. US and global growth prospects remain solid and will not be derailed by the onset of US rate hikes

We see US and global headwinds as having dissipated significantly, and prospects for global growth relatively little affected by recent developments in China. While momentum in China and other EM economies has slowed some, that slowing is being offset by improving performance and prospects in the US and Europe.

2. Slack has been diminishing rapidly, and the labor market will likely be overheating before long

A few striking figures support this: (1) the unemployment rate has fallen to 5.1%, now standing at the Fed’s estimate for full employment; (2) employment has grown over the past 18 months at its fastest pace since 2000; (3) initial unemployment claims are near the lowest level in four decades; (4) job openings have risen to record high levels; (5) the number of available workers per job opening has fallen from 10 in 2009 to below 3, matching levels at the peak of the last expansion; (6) the broader U-6 unemployment rate has fallen from 17% to 10.3% and by 1.7pp over the past year. These figures are consistent with a labor market near full employment, not indicative of significant slack.

3. Low inflation is due mostly to transitory factors: inflation should rise as these forces dissipate

It is undeniable that current inflation is low and that headwinds have intensified from the further leg down in commodity prices (especially oil), continued dollar strength and global economic slack. But these factors are transitory and the inflation picture is more mixed than commonly assumed. While core PCE has only risen 1.2% over the past year, much of that weakness reflects unusually low month-on-month inflation rates reached around the turn of the year in the wake of the very sharp drop in oil prices last fall.

Over the past six months, core PCE inflation has been running at 1.7% at an annualized rate. An alternative measure that strips out volatile subcomponents, the trimmed-mean PCE, has actually risen by 2% at an annualized rate over the past six months, and by 1.6% over the past year (Chart 6). These figures suggest that year-over-year core inflation is understating the more recent underlying inflation trend.

4. This economic backdrop is consistent with more normalized policy, not the continuation of extreme accommodation

With near zero interest rates and a balance sheet that stands $3.5tn larger than it was prior to the crisis, Fed policy is far from a level that will begin to restrain growth and inflation. To get an idea of just how far policy currently is from normal, we update an analysis by St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard. This analysis computes a single statistic that measures the distance between current policy and normal policy. This statistic stands at the highest level on record, dating back more than fifty years.

Meanwhile, the distance from policy targets – full employment and 2% inflation – is in the lower end of the historical range. Simply put, the gap between current policy and economic fundamentals has never been so extreme. Using only the more traditional Taylor rule, the current fed funds rate is further below the rate implied by the rule than at any point in more than 30 years, even if we allow for the real neutral rate to be 1.5% and NAIRU to equal 5% and ignore the additional easing from the Fed’s expanded balance sheet.

5. Monetary policy operates with long and variable (1-2 year) lags: it takes time to restrain an overheating economy

Following on from Milton Friedman’s view that monetary policy works with long and variable lags, the Fed has long believed that monetary policy takes time to work its way through the financial system and fully impact the real economy. The lags typically associated with the peak impact of monetary policy are on the order of one to two years. This implies that a 25bps increase in rates is not likely to exert significant monetary restraint on the economy for some time to come. This finding means that policy must be forward looking.

6. Waiting to hike risks further excessive risk taking and financial stability concerns

Post-crisis monetary policy has compressed global yields, pushing investors out along the risk spectrum, and raising the values of risk assets broadly. Low interest rates have driven stock market and housing asset values up substantially—the average household’s net worth to income ratio is now above peak levels during the dot com bubble and near levels observed during the

housing boom.

If these conditions tended to unwind themselves in an orderly fashion, there would be little reason for the Fed to change policy to try to limit these effects. Unfortunately, historical evidence suggests that these conditions tend to reverse in an abrupt and non-linear way with negative implications for the real economy.

7. Potential for a negative market reaction should not delay rate hikes

Concerns have risen about an adverse market reaction to a Fed hike in part because of the gap between the market and Fed along two dimensions: First, the market is not expecting the Fed to hike in September and is not fully pricing a move until 2016, and second, that the market is not pricing the pace of Fed rate hikes further out. The first gap is a legitimate concern for a Fed that has endeavored to communicate its policy intentions clearly and, we presume, would not want to trigger a negative market reaction simply by undertaking a surprise hike.

A number of FOMC members and participants have backed away from or at least softened earlier indications that they would favor hiking rates in September, and market odds have dropped accordingly.

This call is important enough that the Fed would likely want to have the market prepared for it. The absence of any significant effort to turn market expectations back the other way in recent days weighed heavily in our decision to change our call to an October hike. That said, the call remains a close one. The Fed has said that their policy decisions would be data driven, meeting by meeting, and as outlined above, we think the data warrant a move. They have also said that they expect some market turbulence around liftoff.

In the end the authors conclude that “Hiking now is appropriate, not a policy mistake.” and say the costs of delaying the start of the tightening cycle will “mount over time.

Thus, they argue “in brief, we conclude that there is a strong case for beginning to raise rates this week, and that if it does choose to delay, it should be a brief one with some indication that the next meeting is very much in play.”

