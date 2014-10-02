A GoPro Finally Met Its Match In This Stunning Video Of A Volcano

Caroline Moss
VolcanoYouTube

A DJI Phantom 2 drone and a GoPro Hero 3 made the trip into Iceland’s Bardarbunga volcano head on — and the GoPro didn’t make it.

Gizmodo reports, DJI’s Eric Cheng and an Icelandic photographer named Ragnar Th. Sigurdsson “drove as close as they could to the eruption — and when authorities stopped their car.”

Volcano 1YouTube

The bonus of the DJI’s Phantom 2 is that it “has a failsafe mechanism that directs the drone to return to the user once it’s beyond range.”

Check out the video below and more photos of the melted GoPro over on Gizmodo:

