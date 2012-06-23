The Heartland Will Become The Best Place To Live In America

Wikimedia Commons



This editorial is part of our GREAT DEBATE feature ‘Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?’Look west if you want to find the brightest future.

A Gallup analysis of 13 forward-looking metrics finds that the West North Central, Pacific, and Mountain regions are likely to be the best regions to live in in 20 years — based on the strong economic, health, and community foundations they are building today.

The ideal best place to live in in 2032 will have tackled unemployment, financial worry, healthcare costs, obesity, and education challenges to build a place where most residents are healthy, optimistic, employed in good jobs that they love and enthusiastic about their communities.

To look into the future, Gallup examined 13 forward-looking metrics encompassing economic, workplace, community, and personal choices that might predict future livability.

The West North Central region, which includes Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas, is poised for the brightest future.

Workers in this region are most likely to be employed full time for an employer — the type of good jobs associated with high GDP — and residents have the highest economic confidence in the nation, setting the region up for a strong economic future.

Residents are also the least likely nationwide to report that it is not easy for them to find clean, safe water, meaning they are the best positioned to address one of the crucial resource challenges of the future.

The Mountain region, which includes Montana, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, and New Mexico, comes in second, buoyed by the lowest obesity rate in the nation and the lowest percentage of residents lacking safe places to exercise.

The Pacific region, composed of California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska, comes in a close third, with the lowest smoking rate in the nation, the highest percentage of workers saying their supervisor treats them like a partner, and the highest percentage of residents who say they learn new and interesting things daily.

It’s the combination of — or lack thereof — strong economics, good health, and vibrant communities that positions these regions for the future.

The East South Central region, which includes Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi, trails on several of these crucial metrics, performing the worst of the nine regions tested overall.

People in this region are the least likely to be employed in good jobs and to learn new and interesting things daily. Further, they have the lowest economic confidence in the nation.

They are also the most likely nationwide to be obese, to smoke, and to say it is not easy for them to find a safe place to exercise. That’s an unhealthy combination for building a productive, thriving society.

The findings are based on the results of nearly 480,000 interviews with U.S. adults conducted since early 2011 on the following Gallup Daily tracking and Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index measures:

Full-Time Employment for an Employer: Gallup finds that full-time employment, or “good jobs,” with employers is linked to higher GDP and improved wellbeing. Regions that can create these jobs and attract talented people to fill them will be the best positioned for economic growth.

Economic Confidence Index: In regions where there is higher economic confidence, residents are more optimistic about where the economy is now and where it is headed.

Job Creation Index: In regions with higher Job creation Index scores, employees report much more hiring than firing in their workplace, positioning the region for strong economic growth.

Supervisor Relationship: A key element in work environment wellbeing, being treated as a partner rather than as an underling lays a foundation for higher employee engagement and productivity, as well as better emotional and physical health.

Standard of Living Optimism: Where people are more likely to say their standard of living is getting better, there is often higher economic confidence, lower unemployment, and higher life evaluations.

Standard of Living Optimism: Where people are more likely to say their standard of living is getting better, there is often higher economic confidence, lower unemployment, and higher life evaluations.

City Optimism: Where people are more likely to say their city or area is getting better as a place to live, there is often lower unemployment, better environmental quality, and greater satisfaction with the community as a place to live. Daily Learning: Learning something new and interesting daily is an important psychological need and one of the most prevalent attributes that people in communities with high wellbeing have in common. Easy Access to Clean, Safe Water: Essential for human survival, safe water is closely linked to the physical environment, many sectors of the economy, and to community wellbeing. Easy Access to a Safe Place to Exercise: Communities with easy access to safe places to exercise have lower obesity rates and fewer related chronic health conditions, as well as lower per capita crime rates. Obesity: Where there are more obese people, mortality rates are higher, more people suffer from chronic health conditions, and healthcare costs are higher. Smoking:Where there are more smokers, there are higher mortality rates, substantially higher risks of coronary heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, lung disease, heart disease, and aortic aneurysms, among other cancers and conditions. Dentist Visits: While no longer officially linked to future heart attack and stroke, poor oral health has been associated with periodontal disease, atherosclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, preterm deaths, and erectile dysfunction. Future Life Evaluation: A measure of optimism, this metric assesses where residents think their lives will be five years from now, relative to their "best possible life."

Gallup ranked each of the nine regions 1st (best) through 13th (worst) on each of the 13 metrics. Counting each metric equally, the final rankings for Future Livability (with average rank) are:

West North Central: Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas (Average rank = 3.3) Mountain: Montana, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico (Average rank = 3.5) Pacific: California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Alaska (Average rank = 3.6) West South Central: Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma (Average rank = 4.8) New England: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut (Average rank = 5.0) South Atlantic: Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, District of Columbia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida (Average rank = 5.5) East North Central: Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin (Average rank = 5.6) Middle Atlantic: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania (Average rank = 5.8) East South Central: Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi (Average rank =7.2)

Beyond the overall rankings, there are interesting differences from one metric to the next. The West South Central region, which comes in fourth overall, has the highest Job Creation Index score in the nation.

Residents are also the most optimistic about their standard of living, with 53.9% saying it is getting better, compared with 30.0% who said it was getting worse — a difference of 23.9 percentage points.

This region also performs best in future life evaluations and city optimism — meaning there is a lot of positive momentum.

But physical health is holding this region — and other regions — back.

In this same West South Central region, obesity stands at a hefty 28.7%, second only to the 29.9% in the East South Central region, and West South Central region residents are also the least likely nationwide to have visited the dentist in the past 12 months, setting it up for higher incidences of other conditions and high healthcare costs in the future.

Likewise, 25.5% of people in the East South Central region are smokers, compared with 16.4% in the Pacific region, setting up the Pacific for significantly lower rates of lung cancer, emphysema, and heart disease years down the road.

“1.1 million adults don’t have this key basic need met – at a time when clean water is expected to become increasingly scarce worldwide.”

Then there’s water quality. The 6.0% of residents of the West South Central region who say it is not easy for them to find clean, safe water is more than twice the 2.9% of residents of the West North Central region who say the same.

That’s a difference of 1.1 million adults who don’t have this key basic need met — at a time when clean water is expected to become increasingly scarce worldwide.

Workplaces are also a vital component of working Americans’ everyday wellbeing — and the economic energy of a community. Here the Pacific region leads, with 58.1% of workers enjoying a partnership with their supervisor that fosters productivity and entrepreneurial spirit.

The Middle Atlantic region does worst on this metric and also has the lowest city optimism and Job Creation Index score of all nine regions.

But the fate of these communities is of course not yet sealed. Any community that is able to create good jobs and more engaging workplaces, while fostering better health habits and a sense of optimism about the future still has a chance to be the best place to live in 20 years.

