The Heartbreaking Story Of A Dog That Was Eaten Off The Australian Coast

A shark reportedly ate a man’s dog while he was spear fishing (Photo: Getty)

A shark has eaten a dog while its owner was spear fishing of the coast of Western Australia.

Franz Van Derpoll, from Point Sampson in the Pilbara, told the West Australian when he surfaced from a dive there was blood in the water and his dog Sky was missing.

He was catching a fish for dinner, and says his beloved dog probably jumped in the water to protect him.

The West Australian’s heart wrenching story explains that Van Derpoll got Sky after his wife passed away, and that he is now struggling to cope with the loss.

“I thought I’d never love anything again after my wife died,” he said. “Sky to me, she took Mary’s place when she passed …. she was a beautiful person, if you could put a person and dog in the same category that would be Sky.

“You only fall in love twice in your life – once with your wife and once with a dog.

“Nothing could ever replace her.”

