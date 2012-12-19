This Is The Heartbreaking Letter A Sandy Hook Victim's Best Friend Wrote To Him After He Died

USA Today’s Yamiche Alcindor tweeted out this heartbreaking picture of a letter Jack Pinto’s best friend wrote to him after Pinto was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.



Pinto was one of 20 first-graders killed by Adam Lanza Friday before Lanza fatally shot himself.

Photo: @Yamiche/Twitter

Pinto was one of 27 people killed in the massacre. These are Lanza’s other victims >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.