This Is The Heartbreaking Letter A Sandy Hook Victim's Best Friend Wrote To Him After He Died

Abby Rogers

USA Today’s Yamiche Alcindor tweeted out this heartbreaking picture of a letter Jack Pinto’s best friend wrote to him after Pinto was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Pinto was one of 20 first-graders killed by Adam Lanza Friday before Lanza fatally shot himself.

sandy hook school shooting letter

Photo: @Yamiche/Twitter

