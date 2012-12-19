This Is The Heartbreaking Letter A Sandy Hook Victim's Best Friend Wrote To Him After He Died

USA Today’s Yamiche Alcindor tweeted out this heartbreaking picture of a letter Jack Pinto’s best friend wrote to him after Pinto was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Pinto was one of 20 first-graders killed by Adam Lanza Friday before Lanza fatally shot himself.
Photo: @Yamiche/Twitter
Pinto was one of 27 people killed in the massacre. These are Lanza’s other victims >
