This Melbourne building is designed to be the healthiest workplace in the world

The goal of the newly designed Medibank building in Melbourne, Australia, is to be the healthiest workplace in the world for employees.

The over 150,000-square-foot building was completed in 2014 by the architecture firm Hassell, which decorated the interior with bright colours, lots of staircases, an exercise court, and lots and lots of plants.

The design is meant to keep employees moving, engaged with one another, and happy in the office.

“The new workplace was part of a major cultural change program for Australia’s largest health insurer Medibank to live its purpose to the core and create better health outcomes for its members, employees and the community,” according to Hassell’s description.

Keep scrolling to see the redesigned space.

Welcome to the Medibank building in Melbourne, Australia. Photography by Peter Bennetts It's meant to make workers healthier and happier, 'encouraging movement, flexibility, freedom of choice, creativity, interaction, and engagement.' Photography by Peter Bennetts Source: HASSELL The building was designed by the architecture firm Hassell and completed in 2014. The company focused on bright colours, curved stairways, and creating a positive work environment. Photography by Earl Carter Source: HASSELL Four months after moving in, Medibank said its coworkers were collaborating more, felt healthier, and were more productive, according to Gizmag. Photography by Earl Carter Source: Gizmag One of Hassell's big design innovations was adding a lot of plants to the building to reduce stress and improve air quality. YouTube Source: HASSELL In addition to 2,300 interior plants, they added an edible garden off the kitchen to promote healthy eating. YouTube Source: HASSELL Plants cover more than 10% of the entire building, including two 82-foot-tall street-facing garden walls. YouTube Source: HASSELL There's also an outdoor courtyard for workers to lounge in. Photography by Peter Bennetts Source: HASSELL Hassell focused on providing myriad employee work stations, from solo desks to areas for group meetings. YouTube Source: HASSELL This conference room is quite beautiful. Photography by Earl Carter So is this sun-drenched meeting area. Photography by Earl Carter The Hassell team installed a lot of standing desks for Medibank employees. HASSELL Studio Source: HASSELL There are lots of areas for workers to destress, like at this ping pong table. YouTube Source: HASSELL There's even a sport court where employees can go to exercise during the day. Photography by Earl Carter Source: HASSELL The court is multipurpose and employees can play tennis or basketball. YouTube Source: HASSELL The building architects put a focus on stairs as a primary means of getting around the building. YouTube Source: HASSELL There's also a ramp that wraps around the levels and connects them. Photography by Earl Carter Source: HASSELL One last look at the epic office space that's 'lightyears ahead of the more traditional office buildings,' according to Hassell. Photography by Earl Carter Source: HASSELL

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.