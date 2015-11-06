This Melbourne building is designed to be the healthiest workplace in the world

The goal of the newly designed Medibank building in Melbourne, Australia, is to be the healthiest workplace in the world for employees.
The over 150,000-square-foot building was completed in 2014 by the architecture firm Hassell, which decorated the interior with bright colours, lots of staircases, an exercise court, and lots and lots of plants.
The design is meant to keep employees moving, engaged with one another, and happy in the office.
“The new workplace was part of a major cultural change program for Australia’s largest health insurer Medibank to live its purpose to the core and create better health outcomes for its members, employees and the community,” according to Hassell’s description.
Keep scrolling to see the redesigned space.
It's meant to make workers healthier and happier, 'encouraging movement, flexibility, freedom of choice, creativity, interaction, and engagement.'
The building was designed by the architecture firm Hassell and completed in 2014. The company focused on bright colours, curved stairways, and creating a positive work environment.
Four months after moving in, Medibank said its coworkers were collaborating more, felt healthier, and were more productive, according to Gizmag.
One of Hassell's big design innovations was adding a lot of plants to the building to reduce stress and improve air quality.
In addition to 2,300 interior plants, they added an edible garden off the kitchen to promote healthy eating.
Plants cover more than 10% of the entire building, including two 82-foot-tall street-facing garden walls.
Hassell focused on providing myriad employee work stations, from solo desks to areas for group meetings.
One last look at the epic office space that's 'lightyears ahead of the more traditional office buildings,' according to Hassell.
