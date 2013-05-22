The 15 Healthiest Cities In America

NerdWallet, a consumer advocacy website, analysed the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas to find out which ones were the healthiest.
To come up with the list, NerdWallet looked at overall fitness, air cleanliness, health insurance coverage and access to physicians (You can read the full methodology here).
All of the cities that made the top 15 ranked highly across all categories, and most also had citywide public programs in effect to help their residents stay fit.
Boston took home the top spot this year. But cities in Colorado, Minnesota, and California also made it into the rankings.
Overall Health Score: 59.4
Buffalo has one of the highest rates of health insurance coverage in the country at 92.4% of residents insured.
Its Green and Healthy Homes Initiative is also reducing lead poisoning and mould exposure for residents by repairing old homes.
Overall Health Score: 59.7
The people of Salt Lake City have ample access to ski resorts, hiking trails, and fishing spots in their beloved hometown.
Residents tend to be insured and in shape, plus the clean air makes being outdoors all the more enjoyable.
Overall Health Score: 61.5
The population of Virginia Beach benefits from clean air and ample health care.
There are also organisations like the Virginia Business Coalition on Health that encourages businesses to prioritise the health of their workers.
Overall Health Score: 62.1
The world-renowned Johns Hopkins Medical centre is located in Baltimore, and the city has 511 physicians per 100,000 residents.
The Johns Hopkins Urban Health Institute also collaborates with neighbourhood educators and community leaders to help keep the public healthy.
Overall Health Score: 62.5
There are Health organisations a plenty in Sacramento, such as Sacramento Covered that works with local health systems to enroll uninsured families.
All residents also have ample access to doctors and health insurance.
Overall Health Score: 63.6
The people of Providence take advantage of their city's clean air and widespread health insurance coverage.
The state also has a Healthy Communities Initiative that has improved Rhode Island's high-quality health care.
Overall Health Score: 65.1
San Jose's Santa Clara County has a new Children's Health Initiative, so that the next generation of San Jose residents stay fit for the future.
They also have a ton of doctors and 88% health insurance coverage.
Overall Health Score: 69.9
Denver has clean air, and plenty of trails for hiking, skiing, or biking.
A trip to Denver is the perfect destination for an outdoorsy weekend getaway. Bonus: It's not too far from Boulder, America's least obese city.
Overall Health Score: 72.7
One of the country's most walkable cities, DC also has plenty of physicians, including at Georgetown's Hoya Clinic which provides free health care to homeless, underserved, and uninsured people.
The city also runs a wholesale delivery service called Healthy Corner Store Program that brings fresh local produce to local stores.
Overall Health Score: 72.9
With Muir Woods, Lake Tahoe, Yosemite National Park, and Big Sur all within driving distance, it's no wonder San Francisco residents are so fit.
In addition to high health insurance coverage and fairly clean air, the weather is always temperate so everyday is a good day for a run.
Overall Health Score: 76.1
The Hartford metro area is well-insured and contains 395 physicians for every 100,000 residents.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health also launched a Healthy Homes Initiative which promotes safe and healthy home environments.
Overall Health Score: 76.1
Minnesota residents are some of the fittest in the nation, according to the American Fitness Index.
Minneapolis also has a high rate of health-insurance coverage, and a Rainbow Health Initiative program that works specifically to keep Minnesota's LGBT community fit and healthy.
Overall Health Score: 79.2
This outdoor-friendly city has over 5,000 acres of land in Forest Park and Tyson Creek State Natural Area with a ton of community activities.
Portland also has super clean air, and is often rated as one of the greenest cities in the US.
Overall Health Score: 79.9
Seattle has a high rate of health-conscious residents whose outdoor activities range from kayaking to hiking in its fresh air.
The city has also shown a commitment to public health, with Seattle Parks and Recreation Department starting a Healthy Parks, Healthy You initiative.
Overall Health Score: 82
Home of the Boston Marathon, Bostonians have excellent health insurance coverage at 95.2%, and the highest rate of physicians per residents at 591 per 100,000.
It also has a number of federally-funded health programs, such as the Boston Healthy Start Initiative and Northeastern University's Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures program.
