The 15 Healthiest Cities In America

NerdWallet, a consumer advocacy website, analysed the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas to find out which ones were the healthiest.



To come up with the list, NerdWallet looked at overall fitness, air cleanliness, health insurance coverage and access to physicians (You can read the full methodology here).

All of the cities that made the top 15 ranked highly across all categories, and most also had citywide public programs in effect to help their residents stay fit.

Boston took home the top spot this year. But cities in Colorado, Minnesota, and California also made it into the rankings.

