The Most And Least Healthy States In America [MAP]

America’s Health Rankings Light green states are healthiest while dark blue states are the least healthy.

America’s Health Rankings— an annual report released by the United Health Foundation, American Public Health Association, and Partnership for Prevention — just announced the healthiest and least healthy states in America.

This year’s unhealthiest state was Mississippi, which is known for having some the highest rates in the nation for physical inactivity, obesity, and diabetes, as well as infectious diseases such as chlamydia and salmonella.

The healthiest state was Hawaii, which has seen a large decrease in the number of people who smoke and the amount of violent crime.

The annual report also made a map of the healthiest and unhealthiest states in the U.S. Basically, the greener your state is, the healthier it is, while those in the navy blue territory should start working a little more on their fitness.

See the full list of healthiest U.S. states here >>

See the full list of unhealthiest U.S. states here >>

