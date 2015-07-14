How to choose the healthiest foods at the grocery store for the least amount of money

Contrary to popular belief, eating healthy can be possible if you’re on a strict budget.

You just have to know what to look for.

We turned to two experts — registered and licensed dietitian at Urban Nutrition, Nicole Chase, and nutritionist and author of “The One One One Diet,” Rania Batayneh — and asked them about the cheapest, high-nutrient foods out there.

If you’re looking to cut down your grocery bill, but still look and feel great, add these foods to your shopping list:

Plain yogurt 'You know yogurt is a good source of both protein and calcium, but it also contains many more valuable nutrients including potassium, phosphorus, zinc, and vegetarian-friendly B12,' says Batayneh. 'It's also a good source of probiotics, beneficial bacteria that keep your digestive system running smoothly.' She recommends sticking to plain yogurt, which won't contain too many added sugars. And if you're looking for a protein boost, opt for Greek or Icelandic styles.

