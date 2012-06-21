Burger King's Upscale Whopper Bar In Times Square Shut Down For Health Violations

Photo: Wikipedia

New York City’s Department of Health shut down Burger King’s Whopper Bar in Times Square for the second time in a month due to health code violations, adding to the chain’s free fall from fast-food success.The department cited multiple health code violations, like unrefrigerated, contaminated food and flies in the kitchen, in their decision to shut down the restaurant June 14, according to local news website DNAinfo.com.





BK’s Whopper Bar was meant as an upscale alternative to a typical Burger King. The bar offered gourmet spins on the classic Whopper, like the New York Pizza burger with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.

But the classiest Burger King couldn’t escape rookie sanitation mistakes like these.

“Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room,” the Health Department’s report read. “Soap and an acceptable hand-drying not provided.”

Want germs with that? Gross.

Now, read about when we tried Burger King’s Bacon Sundae >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.