The Health Care Debacle May Have Saved Bernanke’s Job

Ben Bernanke’s reappointment is viewed by some in the political and financial establishment of our nation’s capital as a sign of political weakness for President Obama.



Paul Bedard of Washington Whispers explains:



The reason: If Obama were still at the top of his game, he might have nominated brainy but abrasive aide Larry Summers. Insiders say that Bernanke, a Bush pick, is too independent. Plus, Obama would like his own Fed chief but has been too politically weakened by the healthcare debate to fight for Summers.

