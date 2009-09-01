The Health Care Debacle May Have Saved Bernanke’s Job

John Carney
benbernanke smiling tbi

Ben Bernanke’s reappointment is viewed by some in the political and financial establishment of our nation’s capital as a sign of political weakness for President Obama.

Paul Bedard of Washington Whispers explains:

The reason: If Obama were still at the top of his game, he might have nominated brainy but abrasive aide Larry Summers. Insiders say that Bernanke, a Bush pick, is too independent. Plus, Obama would like his own Fed chief but has been too politically weakened by the healthcare debate to fight for Summers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.