The Healing Begins: Christmas Carols Return To Sydney's Martin Place

Image: Instagram @CityOfSydney

Carols at the Martin Place Christmas tree in Sydney resumed last night, and will continue every night until Christmas Eve.

City of Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore said people are invited to come and post their own personal messages onto to the 20-metre interactive tree in the wake of Monday’s devastating siege.

“After the terrible events this week, we remember Christmas is a time of peace and goodwill,” she said.

Moore said she hoped some of the country’s best choirs, including With One Voice, The Australian Girls’ Choir and Sydney Philharmonia Choir, will help ease the community’s pain.

“I want to express my sorrow to the families who have lost loved ones and empathy for the hostages who have had such a terrifying ordeal and appreciation for the bravery of our police,” she said.

“We need to unite as we deal with the aftermath of this tragic event and not let this change who we are – and one way of doing this is to come together to celebrate Christmas in our city.”

The concerts generally start at 6pm and last for 90 minutes. The exceptions are: 21 Dec: 5-6.30pm, 22 Dec: 7pm-8.30pm, 23-24 Dec: 7-8.30pm

For more details, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.