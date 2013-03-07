The Head Of Yahoo HR Commutes From NYC To California

Photo: Steven Henry, Getty Images

Yahoo’s HR boss, Jackie Reses, takes the company’s work-in-the-office policy very seriously.According to the New York Times, she is commuting from Westchester New York to the company’s Sunnyvale, California headquarters. This is despite the fact that she is married with children.



The trip from New York to Sunnyvale is ~6,000 miles round trip, so it’s no joke. We assume she’s doing this on a weekly, not daily basis.

We reached out to Yahoo for a comment, but at the time of this writing, hadn’t heard back.

