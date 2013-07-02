The Head Of The Xbox Division, Don Mattrick, Is Out

AP/Stephen Brashear

Don Mattrick, who runs Microsoft’s Xbox division is leaving the company, Kara Swisher at All Things D reports.

He’s likely to be announced as the new CEO of Zynga, Swisher says.

She says an announcement could hit after the market closes.

Swisher says Mattrick would work closely with current CEO and founder Mark Pincus.

Zynga’s stock jumped on the news. It’s up 12%.

This move appears to be a bit of a shock to Microsoft. There isn’t anyone lined up to take his job.

Previously, Swisher reported Microsoft was preparing a massive re-organization of its ranks. In that re-org, Mattrick was said to get a more prominent role.

Clearly, that’s out the window if he’s gone.

Swisher says Mattrick was interested in the Zynga job because it’s based in the Bay Area, which is where Mattrick wants to live.

