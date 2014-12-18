The Head Of PwC Australia Says Flexibility Is Critical For Young People Because ‘Whole Careers Are Vanishing Overnight’

Photo: Getty/Oli Scarff

As the digital sector grows, jobs that rely on older technologies are rapidly becoming obsolete.

According to the census, between 2006 and 2011 there were some occupations where the number of people employed across the country dropped by up to two-thirds in just five years – corporate services managers, for example, fell from 21,804 in 2006 to 7365 in 2011.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics in 1966, 46% of workers in Australia were employed in production industries. 30 years later, that proportion has diminished to 28%.

Luke Sayers.

Futurist Thomas Frey, author of “Communicating with the Future” and guest speaker at the TEDxReset Conference in Istanbul last year predicts that over 2 billion current jobs will disappear by 2030.

The head of PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia, Luke Sayers, says that in this environment, being flexible is critical for young graduates as they start their careers.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Sayers has written an article based on a question he is asked at this time every year, which is: What is your advice for young people who are finishing university and making their first career choices?

While he acknowledges it’s a difficult question because everyone has different interests, goals and priorities in life, Sayer has provided some guiding principles based his own experiences and observations about what leads to a successful and fulfilling career.

Here they are.