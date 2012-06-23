A Top Catholic Official In Philly Was Just Convicted Of Letting Child Sex Abuse Happen

Monsignor William Lynn

Photo: CBSNewsOnline/YouTube

A jury has found the head of the Philadelphia Archdiocese guilty on one count of endangerment in a case accusing him of hushing up priests’ child sex abuse.Monsignor William Lynn was acquitted on a separate conspiracy count, however, the AP reported.



The jury deadlocked on rape charges against Priest James Brennan, the Legal Intelligencer reported.

Lynn is the top official in the Catholic church to be put on trial for child sex abuse and faced charges of child endangerment and conspiring to cover up abuse.

Lawyers for the 61-year-old have reportedly tried to downplay Lynn’s power in the church.

DON’T MISS: Alabama Judges Are Ordering Executions Even Though Juries Don’t Want Them To >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.