The Head Of Foxconn Has Pissed Off China By Saying He Will Buy These Disputed Islands And Share Them With Japan

China and Japan have argued for years about the sovereignty of a group of islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese.The conflict is largely to do with wartime history and underground gas reserves, but things have become especially heated recently — just last month Tokyo’s outspoken Governer, Shintaro Ishihara, said that the city would buy the islands to ensure Japan’s sovereignty.



This week, however, a new and somewhat surprising actor has stepped into the dispute, apparently hoping to end the deadlock — Foxconn CEO Terry Tai-Ming Gou.

Taiwanese millionaire Gou reportedly told a shareholders meeting on Monday that he wanted to buy the islands (which he referred to as “the second Middle East”) and share them with Japan, according to Taiwanese news site ETToday. He believed that energy reserves there could help strengthen Japan-Taiwan ties, it was reported.

The reaction to Gou’s plan hasn’t been positive, especially in China, where Foxconn has some 600,000 employees. State-owned Global Times reports that the plan would be “impracticable and meaningless”.

