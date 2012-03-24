The Head Of A Soda Dynasty Is Selling His Gorgeous, Sprawling Virginia Estate For $10.8 Million

Photo: McLean Faulconer Inc.

With this Virgina farm, get Green Acres simplicity with Hamptons style amenities (h/t WSJ).Edgar Bronfman’s father bought Seagrams, the soda company, in the 1920s. Edgar himself once served as CEO, and when he needed to relax and get out of the NYC rat race, he went down south to see his cows and hang out by the pool.



And the tennis court, or maybe spend time in the artists studio or guesthouse… With 580 acres, there are a lot of options.

But now Bronfman’s kids are grown up, and he wants a vacation home closer to the city so he’s selling the whole farm for $10.8 million (or just the house for around $3 million). There are 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms in the main house, plus several barns and a herd of cattle.

Jim Faulconer of McLean Faulconer has the listing.

