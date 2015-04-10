Principal at elite Australian school quits after photo of him allegedly watching porn posted to Snapchat

The principal of Geelong College – an exclusive Australian private school – has resigned after an alleged photo of him watching porn at work was leaked on Snapchat.

The school is now investigating the photos, principal Andrew Barr and his school computer.

He has since resigned and the school has already begun looking for a new principal.

Barr had been the head of the school for two years. Prior to that he had been the principal of Scotch Oakburn College in Launceston and chairman of the Association of Heads and Independent Schools of Australia.

This isn’t the first time Snapchat has cost someone their job. Just last week the boss of the The Royal Bank of Scotland resigned after pictures of him “bored” were put on Instagram by his daughter.

See them here.

Despite the point of Snapchat being to share photos and videos that disappear immediately after viewing, people have figured out ways to take a screenshot of the image without notifying the sender.

Business Insider recently created a video to show you how this works.

