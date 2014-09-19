The Hayne Plane Is Headed To The US To Train With The NFL's Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks v San Diego Chargers. Photo: Donald Miralle/ Stringer

Parramatta Eels captain Jarryd Hayne has flown to the US to spend 10 days with the Seattle Seahawks.

Expected to be selected for the Australian Four Nations team, Hayne would have been unable to attend the team’s visit to the Seahawks and the University of Washington Huskies in November.

Instead the two clubs arranged for Hayne to be treated to a personal session, aware he has always shown interest in the NFL and did not want to miss the opportunity.

Eels CEO Scott Seward told News Ltd: “He wants to go over there, see what they have to offer and be in peak condition for the Four Nations tournament.”

“He’ll be doing all the same testing and training at the university’s athletics centre, which is where the team will be based when they arrive,” Seward said.

NRL.com has Hayne as second favourite to win this year’s Dally M award, on 33 points, only one point behind Johnathan Thurston. Others in the running are Rabbithos’ Sam Burgess, 31, and Broncos’ Ben Hunt, 28.

