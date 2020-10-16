Here's where all of your favourite characters end up on 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'

Eike Schroter/Netflix Not every character on ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ has a happy ending.

Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor” is filled with complex characters whose stories are told over the course of nine episodes.

Warning: Major spoilers for “The Haunting of Bly Manor” ahead.

Flora, Miles, and Uncle Henry survive the events of Bly Manor and move to America.

Rebecca Jessel, Peter Quint, and Hannah Grose are dead by the end of the series, though we learn they were all dead from the start.

Dani Clayton becomes the new Lady in the Lake, but she still visits her lover, Jamie.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Friday, Netflix released “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” an original horror series inspired by Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw.”

Over the course of nine episodes, the series tells the emotional stories of each of its characters. Some have happy endings, but others were lost from the start.

Read on to see where everyone ends up by the final credits.



Warning: Major spoilers for “The Haunting of Bly Manor” ahead.



Dani Clayton is the new Lady in the Lake.

Netflix Victoria Pedretti as Dani Clayton.

Dani (Victoria Pedretti) survived a lot of difficult times throughout the season, both at Bly Manor and in her life prior to becoming an au pair.

After dealing with anxiety attacks spurred by memories of her former fiancé and his untimely death to several run-ins with ghosts, Dani found love with the gardener, Jamie (Amelia Eve), and had a few years of happiness with her.

After escaping the death grip of the Lady in the Lake, Dani makes the decision to sacrifice herself to save Flora (Amelie Bea Smith), the youngest of the two Wingrave children in her charge.

The ghost enters Dani’s body, which allows the ghosts of other people who died on the property to be set free. After living with the spirit inside of her for years, Dani realises that she must return to Bly Manor and give herself fully to the lake.

But the final shot of the series shows that she has been secretly visiting Jamie, the love of her life, as she slept.

Flora Wingrave has forgotten about the events at Bly Manor and is to be married.

Eike Schroter/Netflix; Netflix Amelie Bea Smith and Christie Burke as Flora Wingrave.

Despite living and interacting with ghosts for a significant chunk of her young life, Flora does not remember any of it by the end of the series.

Owen (Rahul Kohli) tells Jamie and Dani that although the kids remember spending time at Bly Manor, their memories of the lake and the bad things that happened there have faded more than the ghosts’ faces.

Years have passed, and when we see adult Flora (Christie Burke) it is at her wedding in California, where the story of Bly Manor is being retold.

Miles Wingrave survives and moves to America with his family.

Eike Schroter/Netflix; Netflix Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Thomas Nicholson as Miles Wingrave.

After being sent home early from boarding school and spending the summer of 1987 at Bly, Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) became a pawn in Peter Quint’s (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) plan.

When the Lady in the Lake’s gravity is lifted and the ghosts are set free, it forces Peter out. Miles wakes to hear the valet apologise, then stares as Peter disappears.

What happens to young Master Wingrave between leaving the house and his sister’s wedding is a mystery, but future Miles (Thomas Nicholson) appears to be happy and well in California.

Henry Wingrave is sober and living in America with his daughter and nephew.

Eike Schroter/Netflix; Netflix Henry Thomas and Duncan Fraser as Henry Wingrave.

After avoiding Bly Manor like the plague following the death of his brother and his brother’s wife (with whom he was having an affair), Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) returns just in time to nearly die at the hands of the Lady in the Lake.

Owen performs CPR, and Henry’s soul re-enters his body when Dani ends the curse. Owen later tells Dani and Jamie that Henry is finally sober and happy, but that he is mortified by then 17-year-old Flora and her new boyfriend.

We see an older Henry (Duncan Fraser) at Flora’s wedding, where he and Owen give the Storyteller – Jamie – knowing nods.

Hannah Grose’s fate was sealed before we met her, but she does get to leave Bly Manor.

Eike Schroter/Netflix T’Nia Miller as Hannah Grose.

As the glue that held the Bly Manor family together, Hannah Grose’s (T’Nia Miller) storyline is the most devastating of the season.

A ghost in denial from the start, Hannah’s long and non-linear journey to acceptance ends with her helping to save Flora and Dani.

She also tells Henry where to find her body so that she can receive a proper burial, which we learn that Owen personally helped facilitate. Hannah’s last sighting is as a tribute photo in Owen’s restaurant.

Owen leaves Bly and returns to Paris to fulfil his dream of owning a restaurant.

Eike Schroter/Netflix; Netflix Rahul Kohli and Kamal Khan as Owen.

After losing his mother and the woman that he loved, Owen finally decides to leave Bly.

We learn in the final episode that he has moved to Paris and opened a restaurant called “A Batter Place,” an homage to Hannah and her love/hate relationship with his bad puns.

Future Owen (Kamal Khan) has stayed in touch with the Wingraves and is present at Flora’s wedding, where he gives a speech about love at the rehearsal dinner and encourages adult Jamie, our Storyteller, to tell the story of Bly Manor.

Peter Quint is dead.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter Quint.

Possibly the most complicated character on the show, Peter Quint is effectively the villain, but he is also a victim of his upbringing and his circumstances.

Over the course of the season, he steals money for his family and is killed by the Lady in the Lake for crossing her path. Not wanting to accept his fate or be alone, he then manipulates the woman that he loves, Rebecca Jessel (Tahirah Sharif), into letting him drown her.

Quint also orchestrates a plan to take over the bodies of Flora and Miles so that he and Rebecca can live again and leave Bly. When we last see him, his plan is foiled and he is apologizing to Miles for everything that he put the innocent boy through.

Rebecca Jessel is dead.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Tahirah Sharif as Rebecca Jessel.

Rebecca Jessel never gets to become a barrister like she had hoped. Her love for Peter Quint leads to her death, and for the duration of the season she is trapped as a ghost at Bly Manor.

She initially goes along with Peter’s plan to get new bodies and be free, but in the end she and Flora trick him so that Dani can escape. Her soul is finally set free when Dani sacrifices herself to the Lady.

Jamie is the Storyteller who’s still longing for the love of her life.

Eike Schroter/Netflix; Netflix Amelia Eve and Carla Gugino as Jamie.

The reveal at the end of “The Haunting of Bly Manor” is that Jamie is the Storyteller (Carla Gugino) who’s telling the ghost story at Flora’s wedding.

The children don’t seem to remember her, but Owen and Henry Wingrave do. Having lived with Dani for many years as a couple, she is devastated when her lover once again sacrifices herself at Bly to save the lives of others. She attempts to take the burden away from her, but is unsuccessful.

As a part of her story, Jamie reveals that “for the rest of her days, the gardener would gaze into reflections hoping to see [Dani’s] face. Her own Lady in the Lake. She’d leave her door open at night, just a crack, should she ever come back. Waiting for her lover to return.”

Read More:

14 details in ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ you may have missed

The cast of ‘Haunting of Bly Manor’ and where you might recognise them from

If you love ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor,’ stream these 9 shows on Netflix

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.