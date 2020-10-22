12 things you probably didn't know about 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'

Netflix ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ debuted on Netflix on October 9, 2020.

Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor” consists of nine episodes, and there are a lot of interesting things viewers may not know about the series and its cast.

The two floors of Bly Manor were not connected, and some of the show’s set is located next to a cannabis farm.

Victoria Pedretti, who played Dani Clayton, said she interprets the final scene of the series differently than some viewers.

Now that fans have consumed all nine episodes of “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the actors and crew are free to discuss spoilers and behind-the-scenes details about the Netflix horror series.

Read on to learn 12 things you may not know about “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”



Warning: Spoilers for “The Haunting of Bly Manor” ahead.



The actors couldn’t see the grand exterior of the manor.

Netflix Actors apparently only got to see green screens.

According to actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Peter Quint), the structure that we see throughout Bly Manor is not what the cast and crew got to look at every day.

“What we had to work with was shipping containers that were covered in a giant green screen,” he said in a video posted to the Netflix UK and Ireland YouTube channel. “So we had no concept of … what the outside would look like.”

The actors who played Owen and Flora were the pranksters on set.

Netflix Rahul Kohli and Amelie Bea Smith on ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’

In the same video for Netflix’s UK and Ireland YouTube channel, both Victoria Pedretti (Dani Clayton) and T’Nia Miller (Hannah Grose) recalled Amelie Bea Smith (Flora Wingrave) offering them “sweets” that turned out to be very sour candies.

The pranks that Rahul Kohli (Owen) pulled were more sinister – Amelia Eve (Jamie) and Miller said that he would intentionally fart during their close-ups and while walking so that they were forced to experience the smell.

The two main floors of Bly Manor were located on different parts of the set.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Tahirah Sharif and Oliver Jackson-Cohen on ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’

In an interview with HorrOrigins TV, cinematographer James Kniest said that the sets for Bly Manor were “enormous” and consisted of a man-made lake and chapel built on a farm just outside of Vancouver.

And on the massive set, the two main floors of the manor weren’t connected. Since the sets were not physically attached, a lot of planning went into shooting scenes that involved characters walking up and down the stairs.

The crew used green screens for parts of the floor on the second level so that they could add the first level in post.

The show switched cinematographers halfway through.

Eike Schroter/Netflix ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ was filmed in Vancouver.

Kniest wouldn’t comment on why the shift happened, but in the same HorrOrigins TV interview he mentioned receiving a phone call and being asked to go to Vancouver to take over as the director of photography.

Kniest worked on four of the nine episodes, and Maxime Alexandre (“Crawl” and “Annabelle: Creation”) did the first five.

Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel’s daughter is linked to both “Hill House” and “Bly Manor.”

Netflix Kate Siegel on ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ (left) and on ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ (right).

In an interview with Kate Siegel, Entertainment Tonight’s Leanne Aguilera brought up the fact that Siegel and her husband, Flanagan, named their daughter Theodora Isabelle Irene Flanagan.

Theodora is the name of Kate’s character on season one, “The Haunting of Hill House,” and Isabelle is the name of Kate’s character’s daughter on season two.

Aguilera asked if fans can expect an Irene connection on the show’s next season – and Kate said she would pitch that idea to her husband.

Dani’s hometown is somewhere in Iowa.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Victoria Pedretti as Dani Clayton and Amelia Eve as Jamie on ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’

Pedretti told Town and Country magazine that she and the showrunners ultimately decided that Dani Clayton was from the Midwest.

“We took [a while] to figure out where she was from, and placed her in Iowa,” she said. “I thought it was really important [to show that in her voice], especially because I know people that are older tend to have stronger dialects.”

She added, “So, somebody coming from the ’80s is going to have a stronger dialect than somebody living in the same area today, just because of the way that media has kind of helped kill the dialect.”

When they signed onto the project, most of the actors didn’t know how the story ended.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Most of the cast had only seen a few scripts when they signed onto the project.

When they signed on to the project, most of the “Bly” cast had only seen the first couple of scripts.

They were given a general outline, but as Eve told Collider, the other scripts came weeks and even months later.

Miller initially didn’t know that her character, Hannah, was dead, and Siegel knew very little beyond the episode that she played Viola in.

Viola’s wardrobe was even more lavish than it looks.

Netflix Kate Siegel in her favourite dress on ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’

Episode eight, “The Romance of Certain Old Clothes,” is shot in black-and-white – but because of that, there are certain details that the audience missed out on.

On episode 166 of “The Boo Crew” podcast, Siegel spoke highly of the seven haute-couture gowns that designer Lynn Falconer created for the episode.

“My favourite, favourite one is actually a dress that you only see briefly, which is when me and my sister are entertaining all the suitors and I have my fan,” Siegel said. “And what you can’t see is that that whole thing is iridescent. And so it’s lavender from some angles, and it’s blue from some angles, and it’s like this kind of deep ocean grey from angles.”

There’s a cannabis farm next to the Bly Manor set.

Netflix One of the exterior shots from ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’

The filming location for Bly Manor’s exterior (with its stacked containers and green screen) featured a driveway, landscaping, and an odd neighbour.

In that same HorrOrigins TV interview, cinematographer Kniest shared that was a large cannabis-growing operation near the set.

The bright lights from the farm could be seen on the set, but luckily the steam and mist from the lake provided some cover.

The scenes of Viola in the lake nearly broke Siegel.

Netflix Parts of episode eight took place in the lake.

Many of the Lady in the Lake’s appearances were done by body double and performer Daniela Dib, but Siegel did get into water for her role.

For starters, she had to learn how to scuba and do so while wearing a heavy wig and a dress.

Siegel told “The Boo Crew” podcast that filming in the indoor water tank was “so fun” but shooting scenes in the real lake in Vancouver was a nightmare.

She said the lake was “freezing cold” because it was winter, and she had to wait underwater while holding sandbags until the water was completely still.

Then she had to blindly and smoothly walk up a ramp to the surface, all while acting like she wasn’t freezing and shaking.

Pedretti’s interpretation of the final scene may be different from viewers’ interpretations.

Netflix During the final scene, a hand is placed on Jamie’s shoulder.

In the last shot of the series, we see Dani’s hand on Jamie’s shoulder as she sleeps.

Some viewers have seen this as confirmation that Dani has been visiting Jamie every night while she sleeps, but the actress doesn’t interpret it that way.

“I don’t think it’s her actual hand,” Pedretti told Town and Country magazine in the same interview. “But I think it’s her presence. I think it’s her love. I think it’s her devotion.”

Hannah Grose’s last words are a nod to an iconic line from “Hill House.”

Netflix T’Nia Miller as Hannah Grose.

Before her ghost is set free from Bly Manor, Hannah Grose tries to tell Henry Wingrave to deliver a message to Owen, but she’s cut off mid-sentence.

Her line begins, “When he checks the well, please tell Owen I’m sorry. Tell him I love him, and the rest, well, it’s just…”

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Flanagan confirmed that the next word was “confetti,” which is a reference to when Nell Crain said “I loved you completely, and you loved me the same. That’s all. The rest is confetti,” on “The Haunting of Hill House.”

