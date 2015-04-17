The first teaser trailer for Quentin Tarantino's 'The Hateful Eight' is finally online

Over the summer a teaser for Quentin Tarantino’s next project, “The Hateful Eight,” popped up before “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” and was quickly leaked online.

It never officially appeared online, though. Thursday, The Weinstein Company, which is releasing the film later this year, finally released the official teaser online.

Outside of some blood splatters going across the screen there really isn’t much to it, other than the basic plot, which is that the story is set in post-Civil War Wyoming during a blizzard.

But the teaser gives us the character names of the hateful eight. If you’re not up on your Tarantino news you might not be aware of the great cast he’s got lined up. Here they are:

Samuel L. Jackson – Marquis Warren aka “The Bounty Hunter”

Kurt Russell – John Ruth aka “The Hangman”

Jennifer Jason Leigh – Daisy Domergue aka “The Prisoner”

Walton Goggins – Chris Mannix aka “The Sheriff”

Demian Bichir – Bob aka “The Mexican”

Tim Roth – Oswaldo Mobray aka “The Little Man”

Michael Madsen – Joe Cage aka “The Cow Puncher”

Bruce Dern – General Sandy Smithers aka “The Confederate”

Here’s the teaser.

And here’s the poster.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.