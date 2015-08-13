Here's the first trailer for Quentin Tarantino's ultraviolent next movie 'The Hateful Eight'

Andrew Cooper/The Weinstein Company Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Bruce Dern in ‘The Hateful Eight.’

The Weinstein Company released the first trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s much-anticipated next movie, “The Hateful Eight,” on Wednesday.

This post-Civil War tale looks at a group of bounty hunters taking shelter in a lodge during a massive blizzard. But when one of them shows up with a captive who is worth a lot of money dead or alive, the plotting and deception begins.

Tarantino’s latest writing-directing effort stars Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Bruce Dern, Walton Goggins, and, of course it wouldn’t be a Tarantino movie without Samuel L. Jackson.

“The Hateful Eight” opens in select theatres on Christmas Day and nationwide January 8, 2016.

Watch the trailer here:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=gnRbXn4-Yis

