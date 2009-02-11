The HarperCollins Layoff Memos (NWS)

There are major layoffs at News Corporation (NWS) book publisher Harper Collins today, according to two memos obtained by Gawker. The cuts follow reduced travel and entertainment spending, as well as hiring and pay freezes.



There are two memos. The first:

TO: All Employees

FROM: Brian Murray

Over the last several months, the unstable economy has had a significant impact on businesses and consumer spending. Our industry is not immune to these market forces, and there is increasing pressure on us, along with our retail and wholesale partners, to adjust.

While the HarperCollins publishing program is strong, with year over year increases in market share and the number of bestsellers, we have been unable to offset negative external pressures affecting our core business. This presents new challenges to the business in the short-term, and may have lasting effects for the industry.

As you recall, we started taking measures last fall to contain costs and improve efficiencies. Our plans ranged from reduced travel and entertainment spending to delayed salary increases, hiring and investments. And last month, we offered voluntary retirement to select employees in certain locations. The intention and hope of all of these initiatives was to reduce costs sufficiently to avoid possible layoffs.

However, given the continued uncertainty in the market and soft revenues for the company, we need to take further action to align our cost basis with expected revenues.. I have asked each division to evaluate their business and begin the process to meet this goal. Unfortunately, in some HarperCollins divisions, implementing these plans will result in a reduction in workforce. These are difficult decisions that were not made lightly.

Although we are facing new challenges today, we know that our company will again see a strong market. HarperCollins has a nearly 200 year history of managing through business cycles much more difficult than today’s. I am confident that our authors, our ambitious publishing plan and our creativity will carry us forward.

The second, more detailed memo:

TO: All Employees

FROM: Michael Morrison

In light of the economic challenges facing us, we have decided to restructure and streamline the General Books Group.

Four years ago, we launched the Collins Division within the U.S. General Books Group. While acknowledging its many successes, we have decided to return to a more focused structure. Hence, we are closing the Collins Division and realigning the imprints.

Harper, under the continued leadership of SVP, Publisher Jonathan Burnham, will expand to include the books on the Collins general non-fiction list, Collins Reference titles and Collins Business books. The Collins general non-fiction list will be published under the Harper imprint going forward. Collins Reference, both hardcover and paperbacks, will remain intact under Bruce Nichols, VP, Publisher of Collins Reference, who will also serve as Executive Editor at Harper. The Smithsonian program will continue under Elisabeth Dyssegaard. The Collins Business list will be published as Harper Business books going forward. Hollis Heimbouch, VP, Publisher, will continue to oversee the business books program and also become Executive Editor at Harper. Bruce, Elisabeth and Hollis will report to Jonathan, as will Executive Editor Adam Bellow and Senior Editor Ben Loehnen.

Collins trade paperbacks, with the exception of Collins Reference and Collins Design, will be folded into Harper Perennial and Harper paperbacks under SVP, Publisher Carrie Kania. Collins Design’s VP, Publisher Marta Schooler and her entire team will now report to Carrie, and continue to publish under the Collins Design imprint. Additionally, to further strengthen our paperback program, the Avon trade paperback line will now fall under Carrie. Stephanie Meyers, Associate Editor, will join the group and report to Cal Morgan, VP, Editorial Director.

Liate Stehlik will take over the role of SVP, Publisher of William Morrow/Eos/Avon, and will continue to oversee Avon and Harper mass market titles. Collins Living titles will be published as William Morrow books going forward and will now be part of the William Morrow imprint. Mary Ellen O’Neill will join this group as VP, Executive Editor, and take on the added responsibility of managing the William Morrow cookbooks program reporting to Liate. Senior Editor Matthew Benjamin and Editor Anne Cole will continue to report to Mary Ellen.

As a result of this reorganization, there will be staffing changes, including the departure of Steve Ross, President and Publisher of Collins, and Lisa Gallagher, SVP, Publisher of William Morrow. Lisa and Steve, both widely regarded in our industry, have been valued colleagues and instrumental in the success of our company, and I thank them for all of their contributions during their time here. They leave with my utmost respect and admiration.

Thanks to all of you, the General Books Group has been extremely successful for many years. We have achieved an outstanding number of bestsellers, won numerous awards, and continue to publish an extraordinary group of authors. Your hard work and dedication have allowed us to achieve all that we have. In 2009 and beyond, while continuing to take risks, we have to be more diligent in managing costs, excel at marketing our books and become more innovative in expanding the book buying audience. I am confident that with your continued excellence we will be a stronger company going forward.

Please feel free to contact me, Jonathan, Carrie, or Liate with any questions.

